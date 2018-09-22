5 things we learned, players who shined and how Midlands Top 10 fared in Week 5

Here are five observations or things that stood out in the fifth week of high school football in the Midlands:
Who can stop Dutch Fork?
The answer to this is no one right now ... and possibly not this season.
The nationally ranked Silver Foxes are playing on another level. Dutch Fork is averaging 62.5 points a game. It is going to take a herculean effort, some luck and injuries to slow the Silver Foxes.
The only thing that was a little concerning was the amount of penalties the Silver Foxes committed Friday against Northwestern. Dutch Fork had 16 penalties for 176 yards, but it was able to overcome that with 687 yards of offense in the 66-28 win.
Sizing up rest of Region 5-5A
With Dutch Fork the clear favorite in Region 5-5A, the battle behind the Silver Foxes should be interesting.
River Bluff and White Knoll look to be the strongest contenders. At 5-0, the Gators are off to the best start in school history and handed Gilbert its first home regular season loss in three years Friday with a 42-30 victory.
The Gators’ running game is the best in the Midlands, with backs Braden Walker and Antonio Gantt each averaging more than 100 yards a game.
After losing its opener to Brookland-Cayce, White Knoll has rattled off four straight victories. Junior Aveon Smith has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the Midlands and his dual-threat ability makes him tough to defend.
The Wolves also have a big-time playmaker in running back Jamias Holloway, who has eight touchdowns over his last two games.
The Timberwolves face county foe Lexington this week in the region opener.
Westwood, Ridge View contenders to end South Pointe’s region run
Westwood and Ridge View enter Region 3-4A play this week with a lot of momentum and pose a threat to end South Pointe’s dominance.
The four-time defending state champion Stallions have won 25 straight region games since losing in 2013 to Northwestern, which has moved up to Class 5A. Westwood, which is off to best start since 2015, will get first crack at South Pointe when it travels there on Friday.
The Redhawks lost 49-7 to the Stallions last year but are a team to watch, especially on defense with the ability to force and score off turnovers. Ahman Green has settled in at starting quarterback and has plenty of weapons around him.
Ridge View has won four straight games since losing its opener to Blythewood. The Blazers this week must try and get by York, which has defeated them the past two seasons.
Senior quarterback Javon Anderson is coming off one of his best games in Thursday’s win over Keenan. The Blazers have big-play capability in receiver Walyn Napper and running back Cori Davis.
Hammond shows resolve
Hammond hasn’t been in many close games during its 17-game winning streak but found itself in one Friday.
After losing a 14-point lead to First Baptist on the road, the Skyhawks were tied at 21 in the fourth quarter. But Hammond did what great teams do when they face adversity — make a big play.
Wade Oliver returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that was the difference in the 28-21 victory.
Hammond has two more tough road tests in the coming weeks at Laurence Manning (Oct. 5) in a title game rematch and Porter-Gaud (Oct. 12). The Skyhawks might get a second crack at First Baptist in the playoffs, most likely in the title game.
What a difference for A.C. Flora
A.C. Flora ended its 13-game losing streak Aug. 30 and backed that up with an impressive road win over previously unbeaten Chapin on Friday.
The Falcons’ turnaround has come at the right time, and they will be one of the favorites as Region 4-4A play begins this week. A.C. Flora opens up at Crestwood.
A big change for Flora has been the switch to Matthew Jamison at quarterback and moving Josh Heatley to fullback. Quincy Riley also has shined with special teams touchdowns in each of the last two games.
Top Performers
▪ Jordan Burch, RB/DE, Hammond — Ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns on offense. Had three sacks and two tackles for loss on defense.
▪ Reed Charpia, QB, Brookland-Cayce — Was 23-of-29 for school-record 445 yards and four touchdowns in 56-35 win over Newberry.
▪ Omarion Dollison RB, Irmo — Rushed for 110 yards, three scores, caught three passes for 32 yards, had 7 1/2 tackles and returned a fumble 99 yards for a TD in 42-34 win over Clover.
▪ Matthew Jamison, QB, AC Flora — Was 14-of-26 passing for 210 yards and three touchdowns, including game-winner in 28-25 win over Chapin. Ran 24 times for 139 yards.
▪ Emori Mills, DB, White Knoll — Picked off three passes and forced fumble in 48-0 win over Gray Collegiate
▪ Ty Olenchuck, QB, Dutch Fork — Was 25-of-32 for school-record 438 yards and three touchdowns. Also ran for a touchdown
▪ Will Taylor, QB/KR, Ben Lippen — Had 393 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in 35-19 loss to Laurence Manning
▪ Gage Zirke, WR, Dutch Fork – Had 16 catches for school-record 281 yards and a TD in the 66-28 win over Northwestern
How Midlands Top 10 Fared
1. Dutch Fork (4-0) – Defeated Northwestern, 66-28
2. Hammond (5-0) – Defeated First Baptist, 28-21
3. Westwood (4-0) – Defeated Fairfield Central, 48-20
4. River Bluff (5-0) – Defeated Gilbert, 42-30
5. Spring Valley (3-1) – Defeated Lexington, 21-14
6. Lexington (3-2) – Lost to Spring Valley, 21-14
7. Gilbert (3-2) – Lost to River Bluff, 42-30
8. Chapin (3-1) – Lost to AC Flora, 28-25
9. White Knoll (4-1) – Defeated Gray Collegiate, 48-0
10. Blythewood (4-1) – Defeated Beaufort, 42-6
This Week’s Schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Friday
AC Flora at Crestwood
Airport at Midland Valley
Augusta Christian at Hammond
Batesburg-Leesville at Abbeville
Brookland-Cayce at North Augusta
CA Johnson at Columbia (At Keenan Stadium)
Camden at West Florence
Central at North Central
Chapin at Dutch Fork
Eau Claire at Calhoun County
Emerald at Mid-Carolina
Gilbert at Swansea
Gray Collegiate at Lamar
Irmo at Spring Valley
Jefferson Davis at WW King
Keenan at Fairfield Central
Lexington at White Knoll
Lower Richland at Dreher (At Memorial Stadium)
Pinewood Prep at Cardinal Newman
Porter-Gaud at Heathwood Hall
Richland Northeast at Lancaster
Saluda at Silver Bluff
Sumter at Lugoff-Elgin
Thomas Heyward at Northside Christian
Tri-Academy at Richard Winn
Westwood at South Pointe
Wilson Hall at Ben Lippen
Woodruff at Newberry
York at Ridge View
