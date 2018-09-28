Tonight’s Midlands high school football scores and live updates

Midlands schedule
AC Flora at Crestwood
Airport at Midland Valley
Augusta Christian at Hammond
Batesburg-Leesville at Abbeville
Brookland-Cayce at North Augusta
CA Johnson at Columbia (At Keenan Stadium)
Camden at West Florence
Central at North Central
Chapin at Dutch Fork
Eau Claire at Calhoun County
Emerald at Mid-Carolina
Gilbert at Swansea
Gray Collegiate at Lamar
Irmo at Spring Valley
Jefferson Davis at WW King
Keenan at Fairfield Central
Lexington at White Knoll
Lower Richland at Dreher (At Memorial Stadium)
Pinewood Prep at Cardinal Newman
Porter-Gaud at Heathwood Hall
Richland Northeast at Lancaster
Saluda at Silver Bluff
Sumter at Lugoff-Elgin
Thomas Heyward at Northside Christian
Tri-Academy at Richard Winn
Westwood at South Pointe
Wilson Hall at Ben Lippen
Woodruff at Newberry
York at Ridge View
Comments