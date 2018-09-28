Dutch Fork running back Ron Hoff
High School Football

Tonight’s Midlands high school football scores and live updates

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 28, 2018 07:05 PM

Midlands schedule

AC Flora at Crestwood

Airport at Midland Valley

Augusta Christian at Hammond

Batesburg-Leesville at Abbeville

Brookland-Cayce at North Augusta

CA Johnson at Columbia (At Keenan Stadium)

Camden at West Florence

Central at North Central

Chapin at Dutch Fork

Eau Claire at Calhoun County

Emerald at Mid-Carolina

Gilbert at Swansea

Gray Collegiate at Lamar

Irmo at Spring Valley

Jefferson Davis at WW King

Keenan at Fairfield Central

Lexington at White Knoll

Lower Richland at Dreher (At Memorial Stadium)

Pinewood Prep at Cardinal Newman

Porter-Gaud at Heathwood Hall

Richland Northeast at Lancaster

Saluda at Silver Bluff

Sumter at Lugoff-Elgin

Thomas Heyward at Northside Christian

Tri-Academy at Richard Winn

Westwood at South Pointe

Wilson Hall at Ben Lippen

Woodruff at Newberry

York at Ridge View

