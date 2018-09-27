5 top Midlands high school football story lines — and our Week 6 predictions

Here five things to keep an eye on this week six in Midlands high school football action:
Region play begins
The first half of the season is in the books and now region play begins for Midlands teams tonight. It should be a fun next five weeks as teams start to separate from each other and make a push for the postseason.
New-look Memorial Stadium debuts
It’s a few weeks later than expected but remodeled Memorial Stadium is ready to host its first high school football game when Dreher takes on Lower Richland.
The stadium hosted its first game Wednesday when Hand Middle School and WA Perry squared off.
Built in 1960, Memorial Stadium is one of the oldest facilities in the state and underwent much-needed upgrades. The improvements included replacing grass with artificial turf, a new videoboard, new lighting, moving the home bleachers to the opposite side, two new concession and restroom areas and remodeled locker rooms.
Big test for unbeaten Westwood
Westwood is off to its first 4-0 start since 2015 and has its toughest challenge of the season when it travels to South Pointe.
The Stallions have won four state championships in a row and haven’t lost a region game since 2013. South Pointe, which lost to Rock Hill on Aug. 24, is averaging 494 yards and 42 points a game.
Westwood counters with its own high-power offense, averaging 39.7 and giving up just 13.2 points a game. The Redhawks have allowed 20 points or fewer in six of their last seven games dating back to last season.
Lexington County rivals square off
Riding a four-game winning streak, White Knoll faces county foe Lexington in its Region 5-5A opener.
Lexington, which has lost two straight games, is 13-5 overall against White Knoll but the Timberwolves have won two of the last three in the series.
Can Camden slow down Ailym Ford?
Camden will try and do something no one has been able to do this season – slow down West Florence running back Ailym Ford.
The Bulldogs, who are off to their best start since 2010, get that opportunity Friday night when they travel to West Florence. Ford has been one of the most productive backs in the state and has rushed for 920 yards and 13 touchdowns in four games this season.
Ford had 300 yards and three touchdowns last week against Wilson.
Midlands Top 10 Poll
1. Dutch Fork (4-0)
2. Hammond (5-0)
3. Westwood (4-0)
4. River Bluff (5-0)
5. Spring Valley (3-1)
6. White Knoll (4-1)
7. Blythewood (4-1)
8. Camden (4-1)
9. Ridge View (3-1)
10. Lexington (3-2)
Week 6 Picks
Friday
AC Flora at Crestwood
Bezjak: AC Flora
Dearing: AC Flora
Airport at Midland Valley
Bezjak: Airport
Dearing: Airport
Augusta Christian at Hammond
Bezjak: Hammond
Dearing: Hammond
Batesburg-Leesville at Abbeville
Bezjak: Abbeville
Dearing: Abbeville
Brookland-Cayce at North Augusta
Bezjak: North Augusta
Dearing: North Augusta
CA Johnson at Columbia (At Keenan Stadium)
Bezjak: Columbia
Dearing: Columbia
Camden at West Florence
Bezjak: West Florence
Dearing: West Florence
Central at North Central
Bezjak: Central
Dearing: Central
Chapin at Dutch Fork
Bezjak: Dutch Fork
Dearing: Dutch Fork
Eau Claire at Calhoun County
Bezjak: Eau Claire
Dearing: Calhoun County
Emerald at Mid-Carolina
Bezjak: Emerald
Dearing: Mid-Carolina
Gilbert at Swansea
Bezjak: Gilbert
Dearing: Gilbert
Gray Collegiate at Lamar
Bezjak: Lamar
Dearing: Lamar
Irmo at Spring Valley
Bezjak: Spring Valley
Dearing: Spring Valley
Jefferson Davis at WW King
Bezjak: Jefferson Davis
Dearing: Jefferson Davis
Keenan at Fairfield Central
Bezjak: Fairfield Central
Dearing: Fairfield Central
Lexington at White Knoll
Bezjak: White Knoll
Dearing: White Knoll
Lower Richland at Dreher (At Memorial Stadium)
Bezjak: Dreher
Dearing: Dreher
Pinewood Prep at Cardinal Newman
Bezjak: Cardinal Newman
Dearing: Cardinal Newman
Porter-Gaud at Heathwood Hall
Bezjak: Porter-Gaud
Dearing: Porter-Gaud
Richland Northeast at Lancaster
Bezjak: Lancaster
Dearing: Lancaster
Saluda at Silver Bluff
Bezjak: Saluda
Dearing: Silver Bluff
Sumter at Lugoff-Elgin
Bezjak: Sumter
Dearing: Sumter
Thomas Heyward at Northside Christian
Bezjak: Thomas Heyward
Dearing: Thomas Heyward
Tri-Academy at Richard Winn
Bezjak: Richard Winn
Dearing: Richard Winn
Westwood at South Pointe
Bezjak: South Pointe
Dearing: South Pointe
Wilson Hall at Ben Lippen
Bezjak: Ben Lippen
Dearing: Ben Lippen
Woodruff at Newberry
Bezjak: Woodruff
Dearing: Woodruff
York at Ridge View
Bezjak: Ridge View
Dearing: Ridge View
This Season’s Records
Bezjak: 91-31
Dearing: 87-35
