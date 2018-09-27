Watch: Westwood celebrates win over rival Blythewood

Westwood players celebrate and coach Dustin Curtis discusses team's 18-7 win over Blythewood
By
Up Next
Westwood players celebrate and coach Dustin Curtis discusses team's 18-7 win over Blythewood
By

High School Football

5 top Midlands high school football story lines — and our Week 6 predictions

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 27, 2018 12:59 PM

Here five things to keep an eye on this week six in Midlands high school football action:

Region play begins

The first half of the season is in the books and now region play begins for Midlands teams tonight. It should be a fun next five weeks as teams start to separate from each other and make a push for the postseason.

New-look Memorial Stadium debuts

It’s a few weeks later than expected but remodeled Memorial Stadium is ready to host its first high school football game when Dreher takes on Lower Richland.

The stadium hosted its first game Wednesday when Hand Middle School and WA Perry squared off.

Built in 1960, Memorial Stadium is one of the oldest facilities in the state and underwent much-needed upgrades. The improvements included replacing grass with artificial turf, a new videoboard, new lighting, moving the home bleachers to the opposite side, two new concession and restroom areas and remodeled locker rooms.

Richland District 1's Memorial Stadium is getting ready for it's first game this week. Though not totally completed, the stadium is sporting a new, artificial playing field, new stands and refurbished locker rooms.

By

Big test for unbeaten Westwood

Westwood is off to its first 4-0 start since 2015 and has its toughest challenge of the season when it travels to South Pointe.

The Stallions have won four state championships in a row and haven’t lost a region game since 2013. South Pointe, which lost to Rock Hill on Aug. 24, is averaging 494 yards and 42 points a game.

Westwood counters with its own high-power offense, averaging 39.7 and giving up just 13.2 points a game. The Redhawks have allowed 20 points or fewer in six of their last seven games dating back to last season.

Westwood receiver Cortes Braham makes three guys miss on way to TD catch against Lugoff-Elgin.

By

Lexington County rivals square off

Riding a four-game winning streak, White Knoll faces county foe Lexington in its Region 5-5A opener.

Lexington, which has lost two straight games, is 13-5 overall against White Knoll but the Timberwolves have won two of the last three in the series.

White Knoll quarterback Aveon Smith hit running back Jamias Holloway on 38-yard TD pass in 48-0 win over Gray Collegiate on Sept. 19, 2018.

By

Can Camden slow down Ailym Ford?

Camden will try and do something no one has been able to do this season – slow down West Florence running back Ailym Ford.

The Bulldogs, who are off to their best start since 2010, get that opportunity Friday night when they travel to West Florence. Ford has been one of the most productive backs in the state and has rushed for 920 yards and 13 touchdowns in four games this season.

Ford had 300 yards and three touchdowns last week against Wilson.

Midlands Top 10 Poll

1. Dutch Fork (4-0)

2. Hammond (5-0)

3. Westwood (4-0)

4. River Bluff (5-0)

5. Spring Valley (3-1)

6. White Knoll (4-1)

7. Blythewood (4-1)

8. Camden (4-1)

9. Ridge View (3-1)

10. Lexington (3-2)

Week 6 Picks

Friday

AC Flora at Crestwood

Bezjak: AC Flora

Dearing: AC Flora

Airport at Midland Valley

Bezjak: Airport

Dearing: Airport

Augusta Christian at Hammond

Bezjak: Hammond

Dearing: Hammond

Batesburg-Leesville at Abbeville

Bezjak: Abbeville

Dearing: Abbeville

Brookland-Cayce at North Augusta

Bezjak: North Augusta

Dearing: North Augusta

CA Johnson at Columbia (At Keenan Stadium)

Bezjak: Columbia

Dearing: Columbia

Camden at West Florence

Bezjak: West Florence

Dearing: West Florence

Central at North Central

Bezjak: Central

Dearing: Central

Chapin at Dutch Fork

Bezjak: Dutch Fork

Dearing: Dutch Fork

Eau Claire at Calhoun County

Bezjak: Eau Claire

Dearing: Calhoun County

Emerald at Mid-Carolina

Bezjak: Emerald

Dearing: Mid-Carolina

Gilbert at Swansea

Bezjak: Gilbert

Dearing: Gilbert

Gray Collegiate at Lamar

Bezjak: Lamar

Dearing: Lamar

Irmo at Spring Valley

Bezjak: Spring Valley

Dearing: Spring Valley

Jefferson Davis at WW King

Bezjak: Jefferson Davis

Dearing: Jefferson Davis

Keenan at Fairfield Central

Bezjak: Fairfield Central

Dearing: Fairfield Central

Lexington at White Knoll

Bezjak: White Knoll

Dearing: White Knoll

Lower Richland at Dreher (At Memorial Stadium)

Bezjak: Dreher

Dearing: Dreher

Pinewood Prep at Cardinal Newman

Bezjak: Cardinal Newman

Dearing: Cardinal Newman

Porter-Gaud at Heathwood Hall

Bezjak: Porter-Gaud

Dearing: Porter-Gaud

Richland Northeast at Lancaster

Bezjak: Lancaster

Dearing: Lancaster

Saluda at Silver Bluff

Bezjak: Saluda

Dearing: Silver Bluff

Sumter at Lugoff-Elgin

Bezjak: Sumter

Dearing: Sumter

Thomas Heyward at Northside Christian

Bezjak: Thomas Heyward

Dearing: Thomas Heyward

Tri-Academy at Richard Winn

Bezjak: Richard Winn

Dearing: Richard Winn

Westwood at South Pointe

Bezjak: South Pointe

Dearing: South Pointe

Wilson Hall at Ben Lippen

Bezjak: Ben Lippen

Dearing: Ben Lippen

Woodruff at Newberry

Bezjak: Woodruff

Dearing: Woodruff

York at Ridge View

Bezjak: Ridge View

Dearing: Ridge View

This Season’s Records

Bezjak: 91-31

Dearing: 87-35

  Comments  