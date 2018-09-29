In-state, ACC schools showing interest in Dutch Fork junior receiver

With his team nationally-ranked and off to an unbeaten start, Dutch Fork High receiver Jalin Hyatt’s recruiting is picking up.

The junior will make unofficial visits to pair of ACC schools over the next two weeks. Hyatt is visiting Duke on Saturday for the Blue Devils-Virginia Tech game. Next week, he is visiting Virginia Tech for the Hokies’ game against Notre Dame.

Hyatt also has an offer from Virginia.

“I don’t have any favorites. I’m keeping everything open,” Hyatt said Friday night. “Once we get in the playoffs, that is when I will start etching things down and seeing what I like.”

In-state schools Clemson and South Carolina are interested in the 6-foot-2 Hyatt but haven’t offered yet. Gamecock offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon is handling Hyatt’s recruitment for USC and wants him to come over for a visit.

Hyatt attended a camp at USC over the summer and ran a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash and recorded a 38.2-inch vertical jump.

Hyatt has attended two Clemson games this season and said Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is expected to be at Dutch Fork’s game at River Bluff next week. He also attended a camp there this summer.

“I love the gameday vibe. It’s an amazing atmosphere to witness,” Hyatt said of Clemson.

247Sports ranks Hyatt as the ninth-best prospect for South Carolina’s Class of 2020. Hyatt had his second 100-yard game of the season Friday in the 70-7 win over Chapin. He caught six passes for 109 yards and two scores.

His other 100-yard game came in the opener against Spring Valley in which he made SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays for his one-handed grab against the Vikings. For the season, Hyatt has 22 catches for 402 yards and eight touchdowns.

Dutch Fork is 5-0 and ranked No. 22 in USA Today’s Super 25 poll.