5 things we learned, players who shined and how Midlands Top 10 fared in Week 7

Here are five observations or things that stood out in the seventh week of high school football in the Midlands:
Blythewood ‘enjoying’ the ride
Jason Seidel said he is “enjoying the ride” during his first year at Blythewood.
Blythewood definitely is exceeding expectations in Seidel’s first year. The Bengals (5-1) are on a four-game winning streak after Friday’s 21-14 win against Irmo. Blythewood won just three games last season finished the year on a five-game losing streak.
Blythewood is doing it despite losing starting quarterback Quentin Patten, who went down with an ACL injury in the second week. The Bengals have a strong running game and a physical defense led by Patrick Godbolt, who had his best game of the season Friday.
The Bengals face their toughest test of the season when they travel to Sumter on Friday. The winner of the game moves into the driver’s seat in the Region 4-5A race.
Cardinal Newman putting together solid season
Cardinal Newman pulled off one of the bigger wins Friday by defeating Laurence Manning, 14-7.
The win gives the Cardinals five wins their biggest total since winning six in 2013. Cardinal Newman is finally putting things together in coach Doug Dutton’s fourth season.
Cardinal Newman has Wilson Hall this week before a showdown with Hammond on Oct. 19.
Showdown looming for A.C. Flora, Lower Richland
A.C. Flora and Lower Richland could decide the Region 4-4A title in two weeks if both teams don’t slip up this week.
The Falcons host Lakewood his week, while the Diamond Hornets have Orangeburg-Wilkinson. Both teams are coming off two of their best performances of the season Friday.
A.C. Flora won its fourth straight game with a 52-7 win over Lakewood. It was the Falcons’ highest output since scoring 61 points in a win over Midland Valley in 2016.
Lower Richland defeated Crestwood, 44-14. It is the fourth game this season the Diamond Hornets held an opponent under 14 points or less.
Passing frenzy
It was a good week for the top passing quarterbacks in the Midlands.
Brookland-Cayce’s Reed Charpia (329), Gray Collegiate’s Hunter Helms (322), Dutch Fork’s Ty Olenchuk (339) and Hammond’s Jackson Muschamp (314) all went over 300-yard mark in passing Friday night. For Charpia and Olenchuk, it was the third straight week the quarterbacks passed for more than 300 yards in a game.
Charpia became the first passer in the Midlands to go over the 2,000-yard mark for the season.
Rough week for ranked teams
It was a tough night for teams ranked in the Midlands Top 10 poll for the second straight week.
No. 3 River Bluff, No. 4 Westwood, No. 8 Irmo and No. 9 Brookland-Cayce all lost Friday night. It was the second consecutive week four ranked teams suffered defeat. River Bluff (Dutch Fork) and Irmo (Blythewood) losses came against other teams ranked in the poll.
It was the second straight loss for Westwood, who started Region 3-4A at 0-2. The Redhawks face almost a must-win game next week against Ridge View.
Top performers
Javon Anderson, QB, Ridge View – Threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in win over Richland Northeast.
Shymeik Corbett, RB, Camden – Rushed for 103 yards on eight carries and three touchdowns in win over Fairfield Central.
Patrick Godbolt, DE, Blythewood – Had 11 ½ tackles, 6 ½ for loss and 3 ½ sacks in win over Itmo
Hunter Helms, QB, Gray Collegiate – Was 22-of-26 for 322 yards and three touchdowns in win over Columbia
Jackson Muschamp, QB, Hammond – Was 16-of-24 for 314 yards and four touchdowns in win over Porter-Gaud
Ty Olenchuk, QB, Dutch Fork – Was 20-of-24 for 339 yards and four touchdowns in win over River Bluff.
Pryce Whitten, QB, Pelion – Was 11-of-12 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns in win over Edisto.
How Midlands Top 10 fared
1. Dutch Fork (6-0) – Defeated River Bluff, 56-14
2. Hammond (7-0) – Defeated Porter-Gaud, 42-14
3. River Bluff (5-1) – Lost to Dutch Fork, 56-14
4. Westwood (4-2) – Lost to York, 14-6
5. Camden (6-1) – Defeated Fairfield Central, 56-13
6. Blythewood (5-1) – Defeated Irmo, 21-14
7. Lexington (4-2) – Off
8. Irmo (4-3) – Lost to Blythewood, 21-14
9. Brookland-Cayce (4-3) – Lost to South Aiken, 40-35
10. Gilbert (4-2) – Off
This Week’s Schedule
Thursday
Edisto at Columbia
Friday
Aiken at Airport
CA Johnson at Eau Claire (Keenan Stadium)
Calhoun at Richard Winn
Calhoun County at Gray Collegiate
Camden at Chester
Chapin at River Bluff
Christian Academy at Northside Christian
Clinton at Newberry
Dreher at Crestwood
Dutch Fork at Lexington
Fox Creek at Saluda
Gilbert at Strom Thurmond
Hammond at Laurence Manning
Heathwood Hall at First Baptist
Keenan at Indian Land
Lee Central at North Central
Lower Richland at Lakewood
Lugoff-Elgin at Irmo
Mid-Carolina at Union County
Midland Valley at Brookland-Cayce
Ninety Six at Batesburg-Leesville
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at AC Flora
Richland Northeast at South Pointe
Swansea at Pelion
WW King at Tri-Academy
Westwood at Ridge View
White Knoll at Spring Valley
Wilson Hall at Cardinal Newman
