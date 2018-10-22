The ninth week of the high school football season is in the books. We want you to help us select the player of the week — this week and every week. Voting ends at noon Thursday, Oct. 25. Be sure to share this on social media and encourage friends and families to vote. Trouble viewing the poll? Click here
High School Football
Who should be the Midlands’ football player of the week? Vote here and tell us
October 22, 2018 11:13 AM
The ninth week of the high school football season is in the books. We want you to help us select the player of the week — this week and every week. Voting ends at noon Thursday, Oct. 25. Be sure to share this on social media and encourage friends and families to vote. Trouble viewing the poll? Click here
Comments