5 top Midlands high school football storylines — and our Week 10 predictions

Here are five things to keep an eye on this week in Midlands high school football:
Weather alters schedule again
With the threat of inclement weather for Friday, more than half of the games scheduled in the Midlands have been moved up to Thursday.
Airport and Brookland-Cayce will give fans wanting to see high school football Sunday as the two district rivals will meet with the Region 5-4A title on the line.
Region titles at stake
Airport at Brookland-Cayce will be one of four games that will determine region titles.
Sumter at Irmo will determine the Region 4-5A championship. If Sumter wins, it is the champion outright. If Irmo wins and Blythewood loses to Spring Valley, the Yellow Jackets are region champs.
If Irmo wins and Blythewood wins, there will be a three-way tie. The tiebreaker is a coin flip among the three teams, then head-to-head result of the two winners of the coin toss.
Richland One rivals AC Flora and Dreher will determine the Region 4-4A crown. A.C. Flora wins the championship with a win. If Dreher wins and Lower Richland loses to Orangeburg-Wilkinson, the Blue Devils are champs.
If Dreher and Lower Richland both win, there will be a three-way tie with defensive points allowed between the three teams as the tiebreaker.
North Central tries to end title drought
The fourth game to decide a region title will be North Central’s matchup at Buford to decide the Region 4-2A crown. Both teams are unbeaten in region play.
North Central has been one of the biggest surprises this year and hasn’t won a region title since 1992. The Knights’ seven wins are the most since 1998. North Central had eight wins combined in the previous three season.
Lexington-River Bluff rivalry
Lexington and River Bluff is one of the area’s top rivalries no matter which sport is going on, but there will plenty at stake for Thursday’s matchup.
The winner of the game finishes second in Region 5-5A and hosts a first-round playoff game. River Bluff has never hosted a home playoff game and is a win away from tying the school record for wins in a season set in 2014.
Lexington has won all four games in the series with last two by 10 points or more.
Hammond, Dutch Fork look to stay perfect
Dutch Fork and Hammond will try and cap off perfect regular seasons this week.
The Silver Foxes (7-0) play White Knoll on Thursday in their regular-season finale. Dutch Fork was scheduled to play Blythewood next week as a makeup game but it won’t be played. Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts said he is trying to schedule a game for next week.
Hammond will go for its sixth unbeaten regular season when it travels to Heathwood Hall. The Skyhawks (9-0) have clinched the top seed for SCISA 3A playoffs, which begin next week.
Midlands Top 10 Poll
1. Dutch Fork (7-0)
2. Hammond (9-0)
3. River Bluff (7-1)
4. Blythewood (6-2)
5. A.C. Flora (6-2)
6. Irmo (5-3)
7. Brookland-Cayce (6-3)
8. Airport (6-3)
9. Lexington (5-3)
10. Ridge View (5-3)
