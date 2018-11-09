Gilbert High School hosted Georgetown in a first-round Class 3A playoff game Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
High School Football

Tonight’s Midlands high school football playoff scores and live updates

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 09, 2018 07:00 PM

Midlands Playoff Schedule

Class 5A

Nation Ford at Blythewood

Spring Valley at Sumter

South Florence at Dutch Fork

Irmo at Berkeley

Conway at River Bluff

Lexington Carolina Forest

Class 4A

Westwood at Belton-Honea Path

Travelers Rest at Ridge View

Lancaster at AC Flora

Colleton County at Lower Richland

Brookland-Cayce at Beaufort

Marlboro County at Airport

Dreher at Myrtle Beach

Class 3A

Camden at Seneca

Fairfield Central at Pendleton

Newberry at Southside

Swansea at Manning

Georgetown at Gilbert

Pelion at Hanahan

Class 2A

CA Johnson at Buford

Saluda at Blacksburg

St. Joseph’s at North Central

Batesburg-Leesville at Columbia (At Keenan HS)

Latta at Gray Collegiate (At Benedict)

SCISA

Class 3A

Cardinal Newman at Hammond

