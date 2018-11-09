Tonight’s Midlands high school football playoff scores and live updates

Midlands Playoff Schedule
Class 5A
Nation Ford at Blythewood
Spring Valley at Sumter
South Florence at Dutch Fork
Irmo at Berkeley
Conway at River Bluff
Lexington Carolina Forest
Class 4A
Westwood at Belton-Honea Path
Travelers Rest at Ridge View
Lancaster at AC Flora
Colleton County at Lower Richland
Brookland-Cayce at Beaufort
Marlboro County at Airport
Dreher at Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
Camden at Seneca
Fairfield Central at Pendleton
Newberry at Southside
Swansea at Manning
Georgetown at Gilbert
Pelion at Hanahan
Class 2A
CA Johnson at Buford
Saluda at Blacksburg
St. Joseph’s at North Central
Batesburg-Leesville at Columbia (At Keenan HS)
Latta at Gray Collegiate (At Benedict)
SCISA
Class 3A
Cardinal Newman at Hammond
