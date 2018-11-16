Hammond vs. First Baptist: What to watch for, SCISA championship weekend schedule

Here are five things to look for during SCISA 3A championship game between Hammond and First Baptist:
Title game experience
First Baptist is making its third consecutive title appearance after winning the SCISA 2A championships the past two seasons.
The Skyhawks are regulars to championship Saturday and are going after their 16th state title in school history and 10th since 2006. Hammond has played for a state title in 12 of last 15 years.
Put up your Dukes
If First Baptist is going to unseat Hammond, it will need a big performance from running back Mikey Dukes. The senior is one of the top running backs in the state and has rushed for 1,931 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Dukes had 333 yards and two touchdowns last week against Porter-Gaud. In the first meeting against Hammond, he rushed for 194 yards.
Hammond’s Division I duo
Hammond juniors Jordan Burch and Alex Huntley have gotten plenty of attention from Division I coaches and have delivered this season.
Both Division I prospects see time on both sides of the ball. Burch, the team’s second-leading rusher, has run for 570 yards and 18 touchdowns and also has caught four touchdown passes. Defensively, he has 62 tackles and a team-high 10 sacks.
Huntley does his damage in the middle of Hammond’s defensive line. He has 48 tackles, 18 for loss.
Muschamp’s moment
Jackson Muschamp was part of Hammond’s state championship last season as starting defensive back.
This year, Muschamp is back to his normal position at quarterback. In his first year as a starter, the junior is completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,795 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 243 yards.
Muschamp’s top two targets are Cleo Canty and Andre Wilson, who have combined for 1,933 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns.
Turnover machine
Hammond’s offense gets much of the credit but its defense has shown the knack for coming up with big plays.
The Skyhawks have forced 30 turnovers, including 17 interceptions and their first-string defense has allowed just six touchdowns this season.
Schedule
Friday
At Patrick Henry
8-man
Beaufort Academy vs. Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
At Benedict College
Class 2A
John Paul II vs. Florence Christian, noon
Class A
Thomas Heyward vs. Pee Dee Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Hammond vs. First Baptist, 7:30 p.m.
