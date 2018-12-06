Friday’s SC high school football state title games: Everything you need to know

All games Friday.
Class A
Green Sea Floyds (10-3) vs. Lamar (11-1), 5 p.m.
Where: Charles W. Johnson Stadium at Benedict College
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Top players: Lamar: RB Jacquez Lucas (1,041 rushing yards, 17 TDs, 3 INTs), RB/WR Malik Johnson (761 rushing yards, 9 TDs), LB Kegan Sparks (64 tackles, 5 ½ sacks). GSF: RB Jaquan Dixon (1,552 rushing yards, 21 TDs), RB Anwain Graham (772 rushing yards, 15 TDs), Tayquan Geralds (12 sacks, 3 INTs)
Did you know? Green Sea Floyds is making its first title game appearance. Prior to this season, GSF never made it past the second round of the playoffs. … Lamar is making its 10th state title appearance and looking for third championship in last four seasons. … Gray Collegiate was the only team to beat Lamar this season.
Class 2A
Abbeville (13-0) vs. Barnwell (13-0), 8 p.m.
Where: Charles W. Johnson Stadium at Benedict College
Top players: Abbeville: QB JD Moore (1,291 rushing yards, 20 TDs), Cortney Jackson (916 rushing yards, 16 TDs). Barnwell: QB Craig Pender (2,215 yards passing, 35 TDs), RB Dallyon Creech (680 rushing yards, 32 catches, 673 yards, 25 total TDs), Deshawn Watson (86 tackles, 15 sacks)
Did you know? Barnwell coach Dwayne Garrick was an assistant at River Bluff in 2014. … Abbeville is going for its fourth straight state title and is 41-1-1 in last three seasons.
Read Next
Winter weather threat forces SC high school football championships to move game dates
Class 3A
Dillon (12-0) vs. Chester (14-0), 4 p.m.
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
Top Players: Dillon: QB Jay Lester (1,651 passing, 16 TDs), RB Nemo Squires (914 rushing yards, 12 TDs), WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (37 catches, 675 yards, 9 TDs), DE Shamar McCollum (61 tackles, 7 ½ sacks). Chester: RB Pha’Leak Brown (1,508 rushing yards, 27 TDs), QB Zan Dunham (1,613 total yards, 16 TDs), OL Wyatt Tunall
Did you know? Chester coach Victor Floyd’s first coaching job was at C.A. Johnson, where he coached from 1998-2000. … Dillon has won 27 games in a row and going for its sixth title in last seven years. … Chester has 3 players to rush for 1,000 yards or more this season — Zan Dunham, Pha’Leak Brown and Stan Mills.
Class 4A
Myrtle Beach (11-1) vs. Greer (13-1), 1 p.m.
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
Top Players: Myrtle Beach: QB Luke Doty (2,793 passing yards, 651 rushing yards, 40 total TDs), RB Jermani Green (1,126 rushing yards, 19 TDs); WR Marcus Grissett (64 catches, 903 yards, 11 TDs), DL JB Favorite (53 tackles, 14 sacks). Greer RB Dre Williams (2,365 rushing yards, 31 TDs), QB Matthew Huff (1,006 passing yards, 17 TDs), DL Quack Cohen (70 tackles, 5 sacks, 35 QB hurries)
Did you know? Myrtle Beach junior QB Luke Doty is a South Carolina commit. … Greer’s Dre Williams has 3,130 all-purpose yards this season. … Myrtle Beach is going for its eighth state title and first since 2013.
Read Next
Dutch Fork, Tom Knotts to face offense that worries him the most in state title game
Class 5A
Dutch Fork (12-0) vs. T.L. Hanna (14-0), 7:30 p.m.
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
Top Players: Dutch Fork: QB Ty Olenchuk (3,509 passing yards, 46 total TDs), RB Ron Hoff (1,027 yards, 23 TDs), Gage Zirke (74 catches, 1,504 yards, 14 TDs), Jalin Hyatt (66 catches, 1,230 yards, 19 TDs), DL Josiah Commander (104 tackles), DB Hugh Ryan (82 tackles, INT). TL Hanna: RB/DL Zacch Pickens (834 rushing yards, 22 total TDs, 82 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5 sacks); QB Alex Meredith (708 passing yards, 20 total TDs), RB Isaiah Norris (1,123 total yards, 17 TDs, 35 tackles, 4 INTs)
Did you know? TL Hanna is making its first title appearance since 1974. … Dutch Fork is going for its third straight championship and has won 24 straight games. … The Silver Foxes are ranked No. 17 in USA Today’s Super 25 poll. … Dutch Fork has outscored opponents 712-111 this season.
TV/INTERNET
All games will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com (subscription required).
Locally, the Dutch Fork game will be on WACH Fox 57 and the Class 3A and 4A games are on WACH Fox 57.2 (TWC 1250). Across the state, the Class 3A, 4A and 5A games will be on WCIV 36.1 (MyTV Charleston) in Charleston, Asheville/Greenville on WMYA MyTV 40 and in Florence/Myrtle Beach on WWMB CW21.
Comments