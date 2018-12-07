Live updates and scores from today’s SC high school football state title games

The scores, schedule and updates for the 2018 South Carolina high school football state championship games Friday at Williams-Brice Stadium and Benedict College in Columbia.
Class 4A: Myrtle Beach vs. Greer, 1 p.m. (Williams-Brice Stadium)
Class 3A: Dillon vs. Chester, 4 p.m. (Williams-Brice Stadium)
Class A: Green Sea Floyds vs. Lamar, 5 p.m. (Benedict College)
Class 5A: Dutch Fork vs. TL Hanna, 7:30 p.m. (Williams-Brice Stadium)
Class 2A: Abbeville vs. Barnwell, 8 p.m. (Benedict College)
TV/INTERNET
All games will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com (subscription required).
Locally, the Dutch Fork game will be on WACH Fox 57 and the Class 3A and 4A games are on WACH Fox 57.2 (TWC 1250). Across the state, the Class 3A, 4A and 5A games will be on WCIV 36.1 (MyTV Charleston) in Charleston, Asheville/Greenville on WMYA MyTV 40 and in Florence/Myrtle Beach on WWMB CW21.
Comments