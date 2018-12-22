High School Football

December 22, 2018 8:27 AM

The final Midlands Top 10 football poll for 2018

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

1. Dutch Fork (13-0)

Previous Ranking: 1

How They Finished: Won third straight Class 5A title.

2. Hammond (13-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

How They Finished: Won second straight SCISA 3A title

3. Ridge View (8-4)

Previous Ranking: 8

How They Finished: Lost in Class 4A Upper State semifinals

4. A.C. Flora (9-3)

Previous Ranking: 4

How They Finished: Lost in second round of Class 4A Upper State playoffs

5. River Bluff (9-2)

Previous Ranking: 3

How They Finished: Lost in second round of Class 5A Lower State playoffs

6. Camden (8-4)

Previous Ranking: Not ranked

How They Finished: Lost in second round of Class 3A Upper State playoffs

7. Westwood (7-5)

Previous Ranking: Not ranked

How They Finished: Lost in second round of Class 4A Upper State playoffs

8. (tie) Brookland-Cayce (7-5)

Previous Ranking: Not ranked

How They Finished: Lost in second round of Class 4A Lower State playoffs

8. (tie) Spring Valley (7-4)

Previous Ranking: 6

How They Finished: Lost in second round of Class 5A Upper State playoffs

10. North Central (8-4)

Previous Ranking: Not ranked

How They Finished: Lost in second round of Class 2A Upper State playoffs

---------------

Others receiving votes: Airport, Blythewood, Gray Collegiate, Gilbert

