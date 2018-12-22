The final Midlands Top 10 football poll for 2018

1. Dutch Fork (13-0)
Previous Ranking: 1
How They Finished: Won third straight Class 5A title.
2. Hammond (13-0)
Previous Ranking: 2
How They Finished: Won second straight SCISA 3A title
3. Ridge View (8-4)
Previous Ranking: 8
How They Finished: Lost in Class 4A Upper State semifinals
4. A.C. Flora (9-3)
Previous Ranking: 4
How They Finished: Lost in second round of Class 4A Upper State playoffs
5. River Bluff (9-2)
Previous Ranking: 3
How They Finished: Lost in second round of Class 5A Lower State playoffs
6. Camden (8-4)
Previous Ranking: Not ranked
How They Finished: Lost in second round of Class 3A Upper State playoffs
7. Westwood (7-5)
Previous Ranking: Not ranked
How They Finished: Lost in second round of Class 4A Upper State playoffs
8. (tie) Brookland-Cayce (7-5)
Previous Ranking: Not ranked
How They Finished: Lost in second round of Class 4A Lower State playoffs
8. (tie) Spring Valley (7-4)
Previous Ranking: 6
How They Finished: Lost in second round of Class 5A Upper State playoffs
10. North Central (8-4)
Previous Ranking: Not ranked
How They Finished: Lost in second round of Class 2A Upper State playoffs
---------------
Others receiving votes: Airport, Blythewood, Gray Collegiate, Gilbert
