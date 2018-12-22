The State’s 2018 All-Midlands high school football team

First Team
Offense
QB – Ty Olenchuk, Dutch Fork – Junior threw for 3,804 yards and 42 touchdowns
QB – Reed Charpia, Brookland-Cayce – Threw for 3,342 yards, rushed for 466 and had 27 total touchdowns. North-South selection
RB – Ahomore Wilmore, Newberry – Rushed for 1,929 yards and 21 touchdowns
RB – Braden Walker, River Bluff – Rushed for 1,487 yards and 16 TDs
RB – Ron Hoff, Dutch Fork – Rushed for 1,074 yards and led Midlands with 29 total TDs
WR – Jalin Hyatt, Dutch Fork – Caught 71 passes for 1,316 yards and school-record 21 touchdowns
WR – Gage Zirke, Dutch Fork – Caught 79 passes for 1,684 yards and 15 TDs. North-South selection
WR – Walyn Napper, Ridge View – Caught 83 passes for 1,537 yards and 18 TDs. Metro Bowl selection
OL – Kameren Stewart, Dutch Fork – Shrine Bowl selection, Coastal Carolina signee
OL – Jalyn Dunbar, Ridge View – Shrine Bowl selection
OL – Jacob Burgess, Gilbert – North-South selection
OL – Sean Miller, Airport – Metro Bowl selection
OL – Jason Harris, Camden – North-South selection
ATH – Quincy Riley, A.C. Flora – Had 28 tackles, five interceptions and 16 total TDs. Metro Bowl selection and signed with Middle Tennessee State
ATH – Jordan Burch, Hammond – Rushed for 680 yards, 25 total touchdowns, had 62 tackles, 14 for loss and 10 sacks
Defense
DL – Dallaz Corbitt, Gray Collegiate – Had eight sacks, was Shrine Bowl selection and signed with Central Florida
DL – Darrius Bell, Gilbert – Had 96 tackles, eight sacks and 23 quarterback hurries Was North-South selection
DL – Dewey Greene, A.C. Flora – Had 77 tackles, 13 for loss and 5 sacks. Metro Bowl selection
DL – Alex Huntley, Hammond – Had 48 tackles, 16 for loss and seven losses.
LB – Patrick Godbolt, Blythewood – Had 64 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Metro Bowl selection
LB – Greg Williams, Swansea – Clemson signee and Shrine Bowl selection had 78 tackles and three interceptions
LB – Josiah Commander, Dutch Fork – Had 117 tackles, 6 ½ for loss. 5A Lower State Lineman of Year and Metro Bowl selection
LB – Logan Cripe, Lexington – Had 115 tackles, 7 ½ for loss. Metro Bowl selection
DB – Jalen Geiger, Spring Valley – Shrine Bowl selection and Kentucky signee had 62 tackles and three interceptions
DB – Anthony Wilson, Spring Valley – Shrine Bowl selection and Georgia Southern signee had 68 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, two interceptions and rushed for 280 yards and eight touchdowns
DB – Hugh Ryan, Dutch Fork – Shrine Bowl selection had 92 tackles, 5 ½ tackles for loss
DB – Cam Smith, Westwood – Shrine Bowl selection and South Carolina signee had 56 tackles, four for loss, two forced fumbles. Also selected to All-American Bowl
K – Alex Herrera, Spring Valley – Averaged 41.3 yards a punt, was 10-of-13 on field goals and 27-of-29 on extra points. Will walk-on at South Carolina
Second Team
Offense
QB – Javon Anderson, Ridge View
QB – Hunter Helms, Gray Collegiate
RB – Da Da Washington, Dreher
RB – Shymeik Corbett, Camden
RB – Thomas Green, RB Columbia
WR – Joe Pradubsri, Brookland-Cayce
WR – Josh Doctor, Gray Collegiate
WR – Cleo Canty, Hammond
OL – Jamari Gordon, AC Flora
OL – Hampton Ergle, Lexington
OL – Juwan Hayes, Heathwood Hall
OL – Cam Johnson, Dutch Fork
OL – Nick Taiste, White Knoll
ATH – Alajuwan Robinson, Keenan
ATH – Kendrell Flowers, Irmo
Defense
DL – Nic Rogers, Blythewood
DL – Kendrick Allen, Dutch Fork
DL – Kobe Sligh, Newberry
DL – Max Shropshire, Spring Valley
LB – Ron Davis Jr., Eau Claire
LB – Terry Carson, Ridge View
LB – James Wells, Chapin
LB – George Storm, Pelion
DB – Cam Atkins, Westwood
DB – Dimarco Johnson, Dutch Fork
DB – Akele Pauling, Spring Valley
DB – Kyrell Michael, Dreher
K – Alex Nelson, Chapin
Honorable Mention
Quarterbacks – Jackson Muschamp, Hammond; Aveon Smith, White Knoll; Brandon Caughman, Airport; Ahmon Green, Westwood
Running Backs – Jaylon Boyd, Blythewood, Antonio Gantt, River Bluff; Will Barber, Fairfield Central, Kazarius Adams, Gray Collegiate; Jeremiah Green, Pelion; Akeem Nicholas, Lexington
Receivers – Matt Reed, Gilbert; Landon Goodwin, Camden; Andre Wilson, Hammond; Jamal Henderson, Lower Richland; Malik Wesley, Spring Valley
Offensive Lineman – Jamree Caldwell, Newberry; Parker Clements, Lugoff-Elgin Tyrick McCoy, Brookland-Cayce; Isaiah Spain, Lower Richland; De’Corian Standifer, Richland Northeast; Shaun Wiley, Spring Valley; Jayden Addison, Blythewood; Chase McDuffie, Dutch Fork
ATH – Tay Wilson, Batesburg-Leesville, Ryan Fleming, Ben Lippen, Keenan Coats, Swansea; Omarion Dollison, Irmo; Randall Brown, Lugoff-Elgin; Markell Portee, North Central
Defensive Line – Deaundre Brown, Ridge View, Jamar Walker, Dutch Fork; Javaris Holliday, Camden; Dima Daley, Cardinal Newman; Rondarius Porter, Heathwood Hall; DaMondre Anderson, CA Johnson; Jacob Drag, Chapin; Desean Smith, Lower Richland
Linebackers – Dontorian Best, AC Flora, Brady Carson, Blythewood; Lawson Danly, Dutch Fork; Dylan Williamson, Pelion; Anthony Dimasi, Dutch Fork; Jani Broadnax, Columbia; David Cromer, Lexington; Danique Smith, Lower Richland; Julius Land, Irmo; Jalil Borelli, Ben Lippen; Saul Diaz, Hammond; Jamel Jones, North Central; Jalynn Tarver, AC Flora; Paul Edwards, Brookland-Cayce
Defensive Backs – Logan McNatt, Gilbert, Tristan Allen, Lexington; Justin Dingle, Dreher; Emori Mills, White Knoll, Isaiah Porter, Ridge View; TJ Blanding, Westwood
Kickers – Graham Newboult, Dutch Fork, Nick Lawyer, Ridge View
Offensive Player of Year: Ty Olenchuk, Dutch Fork
Defensive Player of Year: Jordan Burch, Hammond
Co-Coaches of Year: Collin Drafts, AC Flora and Blair Hardin, River Bluff
Comments