10-year-old girl dies after ATV crash that killed Midlands high school athlete, coroner says

Christopher Simmons Jr., 17, died after being ejected from a four-wheeler in a Monday crash in Fairfield County, officials say. Simmons, left, played football and baseball for Fairfield Central High School. Provided photo

A Midlands high school athlete was killed in an ATV crash Monday, and a 10-year-old girl who was on the four-wheeler has since died from her injuries, according to officials.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill on Tuesday identified the victims as 17-year-old Christopher Simmons Jr., of Chappell Town Road in Winnsboro, and 10-year-old Jermiia Scarborough.

Simmons was driving the four-wheeler that crashed into a car around 6 p.m. Monday, Hill said. Jermiia was a passenger.

The crash happened on West Peach Road, which is just off U.S. 321 about four miles south of Winnsboro, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol. A Honda four-wheeler was traveling east on West Peach Road when a westbound Hyundai car tried to turn left onto Orchard Drive from West Peach Road, Hovis said. The four-wheeler hit the right side of the car.

Simmons was ejected and taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital and later died, according to Hovis. Jermiia also was ejected and taken to Prisma Health Richland, where she died Tuesday morning, according to Hill.

Neither Simmons nor Jermiia were wearing helmets, Hovis said. The driver of the Hyundai, a 22-year-old woman, was not injured, Hovis said.

Simmons, who was known as CJ, played baseball and football for the Griffins, according to Coach Demetrius Davis, who spoke with the family Monday night at the hospital. He saw time at running back receiver and quarterback.The 6-foot-1, 178 pounder caught 17 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns and also completed 7-of-17 passes.

In baseball, Simmons stole 22 bases this season and hit over .300.

“Unbelievable kid,” Fairfield Central football coach Demetrius Davis said of Simmons. “Very good athlete. He was a good football player but an even better baseball player. He was getting Division one interest and would’ve play baseball or football on the next level.”

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of our fellow Griffins - CJ Simmons (c/o '20). Please the keep the family and friends in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/5YuYIKDyg6 — FAIRFIELD CENTRAL FOOTBALL (@HighFairfield) May 28, 2019

This was the second deadly crash involving an ATV in the Midlands over the holiday weekend. A 21-year-old man and volunteer firefighter died in a Saturday crash in Kershaw County when the ATV he was driving flipped on a dirt road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.