Super 60: The top Midlands high school football players for 2019 season

Ranking the Top 12 players

1. Jordan Burch, RB/DE, Hammond — No. 2 prospect in the country in 247Sports Composite rankings. Rushed for 680 yards, 25 total touchdowns, had 62 tackles, 14 for loss and 10 sacks last year.

2. Alex Huntley, DL, Hammond — Had 48 tackles, including a team-high 18 for loss and one sack. Committed to South Carolina and ranked No. 3 by 247Sports in the state for Class of 2020. Selected to play in the All-American Bowl.

3. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Dutch Fork — Caught 71 passes for 1,316 yards and 21 touchdowns last year. Committed to Tennessee and ranked No. 7 by 247Sports in S.C. for Class of 2020.

4. Joshua Burrell, WR, Blythewood — No. 1 ranked prospect in S.C. for Class of 2021 by 247Sports. Caught 15 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns last year.

5. Parker Clements, OL, Lugoff-Elgin — No. 18 ranked player in SC for Class of 2020 by 247Sports.

6. Omarion Dollison, WR, Gray Collegiate — Caught 23 passes for 560 yards and also rushed for 590 yards with 13 total TDs last year at Irmo. No. 20 prospect in S.C. by 247Sports and committed to Old Dominion.

7. Hunter Helms, QB, Gray Collegiate —Threw for 2,966 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Committed to Holy Cross and ranked No. 25 in S.C. by 247Sports in Class of 2020.

8. Aveon Smith, QB, White Knoll — Threw for 1,343 yards and rushed for 1,051 with 28 total touchdowns last year. Committed to Miami University (Ohio) and ranked the 30th-best prospect in S.C. by 247Sports.

9. Ty Olenchuk, QB, Dutch Fork — Threw for 3,804 yards and 42 touchdowns and also ran for eight TDs last year. Clemson baseball commitment.

10. Jackson Muschamp, QB, Hammond — Threw for 3,062 yards and 34 touchdowns last season. Ranked No. 37 in SC Class of 2020 by 247Sports.

11. Braden Walker, RB, River Bluff — Rushed for 1,487 yards and 16 TDs last season.

12. Christian Horn, WR, Westwood — Caught 31 passes for 506 yards and six touchdowns. Been bothered in preseason by foot injury. Committed to Appalachian State and ranked No. 49 by 247Sports in S.C. for Class of 2020.

More from the Super 60

Here’s the rest of our Super 60 high school football players in the Midlands to keep an eye on this season (in alphabetical order):

DaMondre Anderson, DE, CA Johnson — Had 96 tackles and 11 sacks last season as a junior.

KZ Adams, RB, Gray Collegiate — Rushed for 1,275 yards and 17 touchdowns as a freshman last season.

Cam Atkins, DB, Westwood — Had 83 tackles and four interceptions last season. Also caught 30 passes for 383 yards and two touchdowns.

Chase Atkinson, DB, Blythewood — Had 24 tackles and two interceptions last year. Committed to Syracuse.

Noah Bell, QB, Saluda — Passed for 2,840 yards and 35 touchdowns last year.

Dotorian Best, LB, AC Flora — Had 115 tackles, 12 for loss and a sack last season.

Teston Black, OL/DL, Keenan — Two-way player for Raiders on both lines.

Jani Broadnax, RB/LB, Columbia —Led Caps in tackles with 111 including seven for loss as a sophomore last year.

Ta’Chawn Brooks, OL, Dutch Fork — Ranked No. 48 by 247Sports in S.C. for Class of 2020.

Deaundre Brown, DL, Ridge View — Had 75 tackles and team-high 11 sacks last season.

Jordan Burrell, DB, Blythewood — Recorded 27 tackles last year. No. 7 ranked prospect in S.C. for Class of 2021 by 247Sports.

David Cromer, LB, Lexington — South Carolina baseball commit had 61 tackles and 1 ½ sacks last year.

Saul Diaz, TE/LB, Hammond — Had 61 tackles and two interceptions last year.

Brandon Edwards, RB/LB, Blythewood — Rushed for 397 yards and five touchdowns last year. Will be Bengals’ top running back this year.

Jamison Ganzy, QB, Lower Richland — Threw for 976 yards, rushed for 439 with 11 total touchdowns last season.

Gerald Gaither, OL, Fairfield Central — Missed most of season with knee injury but is healthy and should be force on Griffins’ offensive line.

Thornton Gentry, OL, Chapin — No. 2 ranked prospect in S.C. by 247Sports for Class of 2021.

DeShontez Gray, LB, Pelion — Led Panthers with 85 tackles last season.

Ahmon Green, QB, Westwood — Threw for 2,297 yards and 23 TDs last season. Committed to Georgia State as a tight end and ranked No. 51 in S.C. for Class of 2020 by 247Sports.

Jon Hall, RB, Dutch Fork — Will be team’s top back with Ron Hoff moving to Texas. Rushed for 844 yards and 11 TDs last season.

Jhabari Hollis, DE/LB/TE, Richland Northeast — Expected to be two-way impact player for Cavs this season.

Alec Holt, CB/WR, Gilbert — Moved to Gilbert from Clay High School in Green Cove Springs, Florida. Expected to be impact player on both sides of ball for Indians.

Garrett Huyck, OL/DL, Chapin — Had 16 tackles and three sacks last season.

Trey Irby, DL, Dutch Fork — Had 59 tackles, nine for loss and an interception last season.

Dwight Jacobs, DB, Ridge View — Had 92 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions last year.

Dimarco Johnson, DB, Dutch Fork — Had 66 tackles and team-high five interceptions.

Mike Jones, WR, Swansea — Caught 29 passes for 317 yards and five TDs. Will be top target for new QB Pryce Whitten.

Nanders Lawrence, RB/WR, Airport — Ran for 664 yards and had 392 yards receiving with 10 TDs last year.

Tyrik McDaniel, DB, Dutch Fork — Had 62 tackles, five for loss and an interception last year.

Oru-Ntui Nkri, RB/LB, Spring Valley — Had 111 tackles and three sacks last season.

Shytrell O’Neill, RB, Eau Claire — Rushed for 828 yards and caught 11 passes for 130 yards last season.

Jaffari Pearson, QB, Camden — Threw just four passes last season in backup role to Bryce Jeffcoat but big things expected from him in first year as starting QB.

Tyson Player, DB, Ridge View — Had 42 tackles and one interception last year. Committed to Howard University.

Ronnie Porter, RB/LB, Heathwood Hall — Rushed for 899 yards, nine touchdowns and had 76 tackles, seven sacks last year.

Rondarius Porter, DL, Heathwood Hall — Had 105 tackles and six sacks last year.

Matt Reed, WR, Gilbert — Had 55 catches for 957 yards and nine TDs last year.

James Reedy, OL, Cardinal Newman — Anchor of Cardinals’ offensive line. Has walk-on offer from South Carolina as well as other Division I offers.

Miciah Settles, DL, Dreher — Had 34 ½ tackles, six for loss and two sacks. Might play both ways for Blue Devils this season.

CJ Stokes, RB, Hammond — Sophomore ran 4.41 and picked up an offer from South Carolina this summer. Expected to be big part of Skyhawks run and passing game.

Josh Strickland, QB, Blythewood — Threw for 987 yards and nine TDs last season at Gilbert.

Nick Taiste, OL, White Knoll — Won Offensive Line MVP award at Opening Regional in April against some of the top prospects in the Southeast. Ranked as 50th-best prospect in S.C. by 247Sports.

Josh Taylor, OL, Chapin — Part of strong Chapin offensive line and getting several Division I looks.

Will Taylor, QB, Ben Lippen — Took over QB duties midway through the season and threw for 668 yards and five scores. He also rushed for 490 yards and seven touchdowns. Committed to Clemson for baseball.

Jy Tolen, QB, Gilbert — Will be the Indians’ top QB with Josh Strickland transferring to Blythewood. Threw for 684 yards, ran for 313 with 14 total TDs

Kaseem Vauls, DL, Irmo — Played for current Irmo coach Aaron Brand last season at Vance High in Charlotte. Led team with 11 sacks.

Will Way, RB, Brookland-Cayce — Rushed for 888 yards and caught 41 passes for 604 yards with eight total TDs.

Keshoun Williams, QB/S Batesburg-Leesville — Threw for 726 yards and rushed for 427 with 13 total TDs.

Ahmore Wilmore, RB, Newberry — Led Midlands with 1,929 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns last year.