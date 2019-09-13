High School Football
High school football: Weather updates, Midlands scores from Friday night Week 3 games
Stormy weather has led some Midlands high schools to postpone their Week 3 football games. A full schedule and the latest game updates are below.
Postponed to Saturday
Brookland-Cayce at Irmo, 10 a.m.
Boiling Springs at Dutch Fork, 11 a.m.
Friday
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Augusta Christian at Cardinal Newman, 7:45 p.m.
Beaufort Academy at Richard Winn
Blythewood at North Augusta, delayed
Boiling Springs at Dutch Fork, ppd., to Saturday
Brookland-Cayce at Irmo, ppd., to Saturday
CA Johnson vs Keenan at Memorial
Calhoun County at Fairfield Central
Chapin at Newberry
Columbia at Chester, 8 p.m.
Dreher vs. Eau Claire at Keenan HS, 8 p.m.
First Baptist at Ben Lippen, 8 p.m.
Fort Mill at Camden
Gilbert at Airport, 8 p.m.
Gray Collegiate at Oceanside Collegiate (At The Citadel)
Hammond at Pinewood Prep
Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning
Lexington at South Aiken
Lower Richland at Wilson
Mid-Carolina at Batesburg-Leesville
Pelion at Saluda
Newberry Academy at Northside Christian
Northwestern at Ridge View at District 2 Stadium
River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin
Spring Valley at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)
Wade Hampton (H) at Swansea
White Knoll at Aiken, delayed
WW King at Palmetto
