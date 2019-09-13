High School Football

High school football: Weather updates, Midlands scores from Friday night Week 3 games

Stormy weather has led some Midlands high schools to postpone their Week 3 football games. A full schedule and the latest game updates are below.

Postponed to Saturday

Brookland-Cayce at Irmo, 10 a.m.

Boiling Springs at Dutch Fork, 11 a.m.

Friday

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Augusta Christian at Cardinal Newman, 7:45 p.m.

Beaufort Academy at Richard Winn

Blythewood at North Augusta, delayed

Boiling Springs at Dutch Fork, ppd., to Saturday

Brookland-Cayce at Irmo, ppd., to Saturday

CA Johnson vs Keenan at Memorial

Calhoun County at Fairfield Central

Chapin at Newberry

Columbia at Chester, 8 p.m.

Dreher vs. Eau Claire at Keenan HS, 8 p.m.

First Baptist at Ben Lippen, 8 p.m.

Fort Mill at Camden

Gilbert at Airport, 8 p.m.

Gray Collegiate at Oceanside Collegiate (At The Citadel)

Hammond at Pinewood Prep

Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning

Lexington at South Aiken

Lower Richland at Wilson

Mid-Carolina at Batesburg-Leesville

Pelion at Saluda

Newberry Academy at Northside Christian

Northwestern at Ridge View at District 2 Stadium

River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin

Spring Valley at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)

Wade Hampton (H) at Swansea

White Knoll at Aiken, delayed

WW King at Palmetto

