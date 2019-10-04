High School Football
High school football: Friday night Midlands scores, live updates from Week 6 games
Thursday
CA Johnson 42, Columbia 28
Fairfield Central 39, Keenan 0
Friday
Abbeville at Batesburg-Leesville
Ben Lippen at Wilson Hall
Calhoun County at Eau Claire at Keenan
Cardinal Newman at Pinewood Prep
Crestwood at AC Flora at Memorial Stadium
Dreher at Lower Richland
Dutch Fork at Chapin
Gray Collegiate at Lamar
Hammond at Augusta Christian
Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud
Lancaster at Richland Northeast at Harry Parone Stadium
Lugoff-Elgin at Sumter
Mid-Carolina at Emerald
Midland Valley at Airport
Newberry at Woodruff
North Augusta at Brookland-Cayce
North Central at Central
Northside Christian at Cathedral
Richard Winn at Newberry Academy
Ridge View at York
Silver Bluff at Saluda
South Pointe at Westwood
Spring Valley at Irmo
Swansea at Gilbert
White Knoll at Lexington
WW King at Jefferson Davis
