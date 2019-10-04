High School Football

High school football: Friday night Midlands scores, live updates from Week 6 games

Thursday

CA Johnson 42, Columbia 28

Fairfield Central 39, Keenan 0

Friday

Abbeville at Batesburg-Leesville

Ben Lippen at Wilson Hall

Calhoun County at Eau Claire at Keenan

Cardinal Newman at Pinewood Prep

Crestwood at AC Flora at Memorial Stadium

Dreher at Lower Richland

Dutch Fork at Chapin

Gray Collegiate at Lamar

Hammond at Augusta Christian

Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud

Lancaster at Richland Northeast at Harry Parone Stadium

Lugoff-Elgin at Sumter

Mid-Carolina at Emerald

Midland Valley at Airport

Newberry at Woodruff

North Augusta at Brookland-Cayce

North Central at Central

Northside Christian at Cathedral

Richard Winn at Newberry Academy

Ridge View at York

Silver Bluff at Saluda

South Pointe at Westwood

Spring Valley at Irmo

Swansea at Gilbert

White Knoll at Lexington

WW King at Jefferson Davis


