High School Football

High school football: Friday night Midlands scores, live updates from Week 8 games

Midlands Scoreboard

Thursday

Airport 37, Aiken 12

Friday

AC Flora at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Batesburg-Leesville at Ninety-Six

Brookland-Cayce at Midland Valley

Calhoun County at Gray Collegiate at Midlands Sports Complex

Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall

Chester at Camden

Columbia at Hemingway

Crestwood at Dreher at Memorial Stadium

Dutch Fork at Lexington

Eau Claire at CA Johnson at Bolden Stadium

First Baptist at Heathwood Hall

Fox Creek at Saluda

Indian Land at Keenan

Irmo at Lugoff-Elgin

Lakewood at Lower Richland

Laurence Manning at Hammond

Newberry at Clinton

Newberry Academy at W.W. King

North Central at Lee Central

Pelion at Swansea

Richard Winn at Calhoun Academy

Ridge View at Westwood

River Bluff at Chapin

South Pointe at Richland Northeast at Harry Parone Stadium

Spring Valley at White Knoll

Strom Thurmond at Gilbert

Sumter at Blythewood

Union County at Mid-Carolina


Related stories from The State in Columbia SC
Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The State and Island Packet. He has covered high school sports in South Carolina for 16 years and is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.
  Comments  