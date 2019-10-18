High School Football
High school football: Friday night Midlands scores, live updates from Week 8 games
Midlands Scoreboard
Thursday
Airport 37, Aiken 12
Friday
AC Flora at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Batesburg-Leesville at Ninety-Six
Brookland-Cayce at Midland Valley
Calhoun County at Gray Collegiate at Midlands Sports Complex
Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall
Chester at Camden
Columbia at Hemingway
Crestwood at Dreher at Memorial Stadium
Dutch Fork at Lexington
Eau Claire at CA Johnson at Bolden Stadium
First Baptist at Heathwood Hall
Fox Creek at Saluda
Indian Land at Keenan
Irmo at Lugoff-Elgin
Lakewood at Lower Richland
Laurence Manning at Hammond
Newberry at Clinton
Newberry Academy at W.W. King
North Central at Lee Central
Pelion at Swansea
Richard Winn at Calhoun Academy
Ridge View at Westwood
River Bluff at Chapin
South Pointe at Richland Northeast at Harry Parone Stadium
Spring Valley at White Knoll
Strom Thurmond at Gilbert
Sumter at Blythewood
Union County at Mid-Carolina
Comments