High School Football
High school football: Friday night Midlands scores, live updates from Week 9 games
Aiken at Brookland-Cayce
Blythewood at Lugoff-Elgin
Calhoun Academy at Newberry Academy
Camden at Indian Land
Camden Military at Heathwood Hall
Columbia at Calhoun County
Chapin at Lexington
Dreher at Lakewood
Fairfield Central at Chester
Fox Creek at Batesburg-Leesville
Gray Collegiate at Eau Claire at Keenan Stadium
Gilbert at Edisto
Hammond at Cardinal Newman
Lancaster at Westwood
Lewisville at North Central
Lower Richland at AC Flora
Newberry at Union County
Northside Christian at Holly Hill
Porter-Gaud at Ben Lippen
Richland Northeast at York
Saluda at Abbeville
South Aiken at Airport
South Pointe at Ridge View
Strom Thurmond at Pelion
Sumter at Spring Valley
WW King at Richard Winn
White Knoll at River Bluff
Woodruff at Mid-Carolina
Comments