High School Football

High school football: Friday night Midlands scores, live updates from Week 9 games

Aiken at Brookland-Cayce

Blythewood at Lugoff-Elgin

Calhoun Academy at Newberry Academy

Camden at Indian Land

Camden Military at Heathwood Hall

Columbia at Calhoun County

Chapin at Lexington

Dreher at Lakewood

Fairfield Central at Chester

Fox Creek at Batesburg-Leesville

Gray Collegiate at Eau Claire at Keenan Stadium

Gilbert at Edisto

Hammond at Cardinal Newman

Lancaster at Westwood

Lewisville at North Central

Lower Richland at AC Flora

Newberry at Union County

Northside Christian at Holly Hill

Porter-Gaud at Ben Lippen

Richland Northeast at York

Saluda at Abbeville

South Aiken at Airport

South Pointe at Ridge View

Strom Thurmond at Pelion

Sumter at Spring Valley

WW King at Richard Winn

White Knoll at River Bluff

Woodruff at Mid-Carolina

Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The State and Island Packet. He has covered high school sports in South Carolina for 16 years and is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.
