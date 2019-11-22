High School Football

SC high school football: Friday night scores, updates from third-round playoff games

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Class 5A

Upper State

Gaffney at Byrnes

Dorman at Clover

Lower State

Dutch Fork at Fort Dorchester

Goose Creek at Carolina Forest

Class 4A

Upper State

Wren at Greenville

Ridge View 35, Daniel 28 (Thursday)

Lower State

Airport at Myrtle Beach

Hartsville at Brookland-Cayce

Class 3A

Upper State

Woodruff at Chapman

Camden at Union County

Lower State

Strom Thurmond at May River

Dillon at Gilbert

Class 2A

Upper State

Saluda at Southside Christian

Abbeville at Gray Collegiate at Newberry College

Lower State

Timberland at Barnwell

Oceanside Collegiate at Woodland

Class A

Upper State

Ridge Spring Monetta at Blackville-Hilda

Lamar at Wagener-Salley

Lower State

Cross at Lake View

CE Murray at Green Sea Floyds

SCISA State Championships

8-man

At Calhoun Academy Football Stadium

Friday

Andrew Jackson vs. St. John’s Christian

At Benedict College

Friday

Class 3A

Hammond vs. Laurence Manning, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class A

Thomas Heyward vs. Bethesda Academy, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Hilton Head Christian vs. Trinity-Byrnes, 6 p.m.

