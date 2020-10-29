Dutch Fork vs. South Pointe, plus other can’t miss matchups, picks, stats and schedule

Here are the top games to watch and predictions for this week’s high school football action in the Midlands:

Cheraw (3-0) at North Central (3-0)

The game will be played on Monday and likely decide the Region 4-2A championship. North Central hasn’t won a region title since 1992. The Knights also haven’t played since Oct. 16 because of COVID-19. Both teams are ranked in the Class 2A poll with Cheraw at No. 3 and North Central at No. 8. It will be Cheraw’s second-straight Monday night game. The Braves just defeated Central 28-6 this past Monday.

Dutch Fork (5-0) at South Pointe (4-1)

First matchup between powerhouse programs. Dutch Fork has won four straight Class 5A championships while South Pointe won four straight titles in two classifications from 2014-17. It’s the last regular season game for Dutch Fork, which is off next week before starting the playoffs Nov. 13. Clemson two-sport commit Will Taylor has thrown for 1,264 yards and 15 TDs for Dutch Fork. The Silver Foxes defense has given up 32 points in five games this season. Dutch Fork is ranked No. 18 in MaxPreps Top 25 and No. 19 in USA Today Super 25. South Pointe is coached by former Gamecock standout DeVonte Holloman, who played for Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts at Independence High in Charlotte before finishing his high school career at South Pointe. South Carolina commit O’Mega Blake had 10 catches for 82 yards last week against York.

Gray Collegiate (5-0) at Oceanside Collegiate (5-0)

Game will be played at The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium. Both teams are ranked in their respective classes with Gray at No. 2 in Class 2A and Oceanside No. 7 in Class 3A. Gray running back KZ Adams rushed for 329 yards and four TDs last week against Newberry and has 1,059 yards, 12 TDs on the season. Oceanside won 49-42 last season. Garrison Kepley leads Oceanside with 674 yards passing and 7 TDs.

Hammond (7-1) at Heathwood Hall (6-3)

Regular season finale for both teams. The Skyhawks and Highlanders both made the SCISA 3A playoffs, which begin next week. Hammond quarterback Whit Muschamp threw for 272 yards last week in his first start. Jack Weston, who started at QB in Skyhawks other games, caught three passes for 82 yards last week against Cardinal Newman. Heathwood Hall’s Ronnie Porter has rushed for 1,465 yards and 14 TDs on offense and has 86 tackles, three sacks on defense.

Irmo (4-1) at Chapin (3-2)

Non-region matchup between two Lexington-Richland 5 schools. Irmo won the last meeting, 38-27, in 2017. Yellow Jackets will play Westwood next week for final playoff spot from Region 4-4A. Chapin junior receiver Zavier Short became the school’s all-time reception leader last week and has 131 for his career. It’s the WACH Fox Friday Night Rivals Game of Week and will be on 57.2/1250 (Spectrum Cable) and streamed online at www.wachfox.com

This Week’s Schedule

Wednesday

Chester 57, Lower Richland 50

Mid-Carolina 21, Keenan 10

Thursday

Rock Hill at Blythewood (Bezjak-Blythewood; Dearing-Blythewood)

Friday

Airport at Brookland-Cayce (Bezjak-BC; Dearing-BC)

Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen (Bezjak-Augusta; Dearing-Augusta)

Batesburg-Leesville at Columbia (Bezjak-Batesburg-Leesville; Dearing-Batesburg-Leesville)

Dreher at Westwood (Bezjak-Westwood; Dearing-Westwood)

Dutch Fork at South Pointe (Bezjak-Dutch Fork; Dearing-Dutch Fork)

Gilbert at Laurens (Bezjak-Gilbert; Dearing-Gilbert)

Gray Collegiate vs Oceanside Collegiate at The Citadel (Bezjak-Gray; Dearing-Gray)

Hammond at Heathwood Hall (Bezjak-Hammond; Dearing-Hammond)

North Augusta at River Bluff (Bezjak-River Bluff; Dearing-NA)

Irmo at Chapin (Bezjak-Irmo; Dearing-Irmo)

Jefferson Davis at WW King (Bezjak-Jefferson Davis; Dearing-WW King)

Lakewood at Camden (Bezjak-Camden; Dearing-Camden)

Lugoff-Elgin at Richland Northeast at Harry Parone Stadium (Bezjak-LE; Dearing-LE)

Newberry at Saluda (Bezjak-Newberry; Dearing-Newberry)

Northside at Palmetto Christian (Bezjak-Palmetto; Dearing-Palmetto)

Pelion at Silver Bluff (Bezjak-Pelion; Dearing-Pelion)

South Aiken at Lexington (Bezjak-Lexington; Dearing-South Aiken)

Spring Valley at Northwestern (Bezjak-Northwestern; Dearing-Northwestern)

Swansea at Strom Thurmond (Bezjak-Strom Thurmond; Dearing-Strom Thurmond)

Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman (Bezjak-Trinity; Dearing-Trinity)

Monday

Mid-Carolina at Lower Richland (Bezjak-Lower Richland; Dearing-Lower Richland)

North Central at Cheraw (Bezjak-North Central; Dearing-Cheraw)

Games postponed because of COVID-19: Fairfield Central at Lancaster (Won’t be made up), White Knoll at Lexington (Won’t be made up)

Last Week: Lou Bezjak 18-5; Chris Dearing 19-4

Overall: Lou Bezjak 85-25; Chris Dearing 86-24

Midlands Stat leaders

A look at Midlands stat leaders through Week 10 of SCISA games and Week 5 of SCHSL:

Rushing

SCHSL: KZ Adams, Gray Collegiate, 114 car., 1,059 yards, 12 TDs; Colton Mason, Gilbert, 127-1,021-11; Stephon Gadsden, Fairfield Central, 59-577-6; Willis Lane, Camden, 53-555-8; Jayon Chambers, Irmo, 82-552-6; Immanuel Bovain, Airport, 84-534-6; Kalab Haven, North Central, 52-485-3; Bennett Galloway, Chapin, 84-485-6; Will Way, Brookland-Cayce, 68-434-8; Matt Pack, AC Flora, 43-421-4; Jeremy Barney, Lower Richland, 59-407-6; Riley Myers, 57-394-5Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork, 63-384-8; Marvin Gantt, Batesburg-Leesville, 43-379-4; Dhani Dixon, Blythewood, 52-372-2; CeCe Bailey, CA Johnson, 49-368-8; Leroy Bracey, Camden, 27-353-5; TJ Peebles, White Knoll, 87-336-1; Terrell Coleman, AC Flora, 30-303-5; Jacob Osmanski, Pelion, 57-290-2; Andre Washington, Ridge View, 72-278-3; Will Barber, Fairfield Central, 40-277-3; KJ Robinson, Newberry, 32-270-3; Azwan James, Pelion, 72-268-5; Montrevious Baker, Saluda, 47-247-4; Dylan Williams, Irmo, 31-243-4; Tre Robinson, Gray Collegiate, 27-234-5

SCISA: Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 155-1,465-14; CJ Stokes, Hammond, 87-907-17; Will Owens, Ben Lippen, 75-580-7; Jack Weston, Hammond, 53-333-3; Aidan Cannaster, Hammond, 56-319-1; Jali Garvin-Mingo, Cardinal Newman, 56- 288-2; E. Werner, Ben Lippen, 47-268-0; Shanyae Monsato, Cardinal Newman, 47-247-2

Passing

SCHSL: Isom Harris, CA Johnson, 93 completions, 154 attempts, 1,599 yards 15 TDs; Will Taylor, Dutch Fork, 74-109-1,264-15; Andre Washington, Ridge View, 58-98-850-11; Ethan Beamish, AC Flora, 29-41-12 803; Hunter Sheppard, Chapin, 73-110-793-8; Izayah Whiteside, Gilbert, 48-88-783-11; DQ Smith, Spring Valley, 63-103-686-5; Tre Robinson, Gray Collegiate, 39-66-669-9; Dylan Williams, Irmo, 42-74-657-6; Jaffari Person, Camden, 32-54-596-7; Jonah McCary, Saluda, 52-75-597-6; Peyton Whitten, Brookland-Cayce, 23-38-525-5; Tyler Dasher, Airport, 40-94-512-5; Jenavas Williams, Batesburg-Leesville, 42-71-492-7; Robert Adams, Lower Richland, 36-64-488-3; Kennedy Ramsey, White Knoll, 49-83-451-5; Jesse Bowers, ;North Central, 26-46-405-5; Angelo Donato, Blythewood, 30-65-384-2; Tanner Staton, Brookland-Cayce, 34-66-2-368; Reese Marcum, Lexington, 27-49-338-3; Josh Drayton, Dreher, 44-89-311; Jayden Bradford, Chapin, 31-45-305-1

SCISA: Alex Lewis, Heathwood Hall, 76-129-995-10; Jack Weston, Hammond, 59-87-803-7; Whit Muschamp, Hammond, 23-36-5 441; Stryker Gandy, Ben Lippen, 33-64-606-5; Luke Robinson, Cardinal Newman, 24-54-235-0

Receiving

SCHSL: Desmond Martin, CA Johnson, 38 receptions, 805 yards, 9 TDs; Elijah Spencer, Dutch Fork, 27-551-9; Jordan Smith, Ridge View, 32-530-8; Antonio Williams, Dutch Fork, 24-469-5; Zavier Short, Chapin, 33-444-5; Eriq Rice, AC Flora, 10-420-6; Chirs Rhone, Gray Collegiate, 18-350-5; Gage Gunter, Gilbert, 12-346-2; Damahzay Long, Bateburg-Leesville. 15-305-5; DeAree Rogers, White Knoll, 23-296-1; Jordan Wise, Brookland-Cayce, 14-284-4; Tysean Osby, Spring Valley, 15-257-2; CeCe Bailey, CA Johnson, 19-253-2; Matthew Becker, Chapin, 25-241-2; Joshua Burrell, Blythewood, 21-222-1; Devin Johnson, Gray Collegiate, 11-213-2; Anthony Lyles, Camden, Camden, 14-212-3; Shyheem Shropshire, North Central, 6-204-5

SCISA: Josh Gary, Heathwood Hall, 40-661-7; Cam Scott, Hammond, 36-640-6; Davis Holt, Ben Lippen, 16-260-3; Jake Austin, Ben Lippen, 19-252-3; Aiden Canzater, Hammond, 15-213-2

Tackles

SCHSL: Sam Greer;Chapin, 65; Dedrick Starkes, Irmo, 60; Harley Boatwright, Gilbert, 58; Dawan Rice, CA Johnson, 55; Dalante Belton, CA Johnson 53; Myles Cotten, Blythewood, 52; Justin Hayes, Irmo, 52; DJ Hutcherson Blythewood 50; Nic Emmanwori, Irmo 46; Tory Kelly, Gray Collegiate 45; Owen Plane, Brookland-Cayce, 44; Jailon Vanoy, CA Johnson, 43; Jaheim Williams, Camden, 42; Naejuan Barber, Ridge View, 40; Josh Smith, Dreher 40; Keaton Rogers, Ridge View, 40; DeAundre Goodwin, CA Johnson, 40; Stepheno Gadsden, Fairfield Central, 39; Mar. Lewis, Irmo, 39; LP Snelling, Gilbert, 39; Devin Bowers, Airport, 39; Jordan Smith, Gilbert, 37; Caison Hood, Lower Richland, 36; Haire, Irmo, 35; Chris Wicker, Dutch Fork 35; Chandler Perry, Dutch Fork, 35; Jarrett Cason, Gilbert, 35; Conner Lehmann, Chapin, 35; Darrius Footes, Ridge View, 35; Brian Mcintire, CA Johnson, 35;

SCISA: Will Owens, ;Ben Lippen, 103; Rondarius Porter, Heathwood Hall 86; Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 83; Mark Brown, Hammond, 70; Davis Holt, Ben Lippen 63; Grayden Davis, Ben Lippen, 63; Max Drag, Ben Lippen 61; Walker Draffin, Heathwood Hall 50; Stryker Gandy, Ben Lippen 49; Joshua Plush, Ben Lippen 47, Carter Moorer, Ben Lippen. 47; William Lamar, Heathwood Hall 45

Sacks

SCHSL: Naejuan Barber, Ridge View 6; Omarion Hammond, AC Flora, 6; Trey Peterson, Spring Valley 5; Jarrett Cason, Gilbert 4; Josias Addison, Blythewood 4; Jonathon Chavis, Camden 4; Jordan Couch, Airport, 4; Max Childress, AC Flora, 4; Jaxon Hembree, Camden, 4; Xzavier McLeod, Camden, 4; DeShontez Gray, Pelion, 3 1/2

SCISA: Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 6; Rondarius Porter, Heathwood Hall 6; William Lamar, Heathwood Hall, 5; Seth Kirby, Hammond, 4; Will Owens, Ben Lippen 3; Max Drag, Ben Lippen, 3; Carter Moorer, Ben Lippen 3; Mark Brown, Hammond, 3; James Kitchens, Hammond, 3

Interceptions

SCHSL: Jordan Spry, Airport, 3; Hy-Kein Nahn, Spring Valley 3; Russell Brunson, Gray Collegiate, 3; Tyler Dreher, Ridge View 2; Jylil Favor, Lugoff-Elgin 2; Owen Plane, Brookland-Cayce 2; Joseph Byrnes, Camden, 2; Luke McGinnis, Saluda 2; Malik Heyward, Dreher, 2

SCISA: Josh Gary, Heathwood Hall 3; Chandler Crooks, Ben Lippen 3; Brig Brannon, Hammond 2; Harris Jackson, Hammond 2