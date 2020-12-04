High School Football
Scores, schedule, updates: 2020 SC high school football state championships
Scores, updates and schedule for the weekend of state championship football games in Columbia. There’s one game Friday followed by three others Saturday.
2020 SC FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME SCHEDULE
Friday’s game
▪ Class 5A: Dutch Fork vs. TL Hanna, 7:30 p.m., at Benedict College (WACH Fox 57)
Saturday’s games
▪ Class A: Southside Christian vs. Lake View, 11:30 a.m., at Benedict College (www.nfhnetwork.com)
▪ Class 3A: Camden vs. Daniel, 3:30 p.m., at Spring Valley HS (WACH Fox 57.2/1250, www.nfhnetwork.com)
▪ Class 4A: AC Flora vs. North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m., at Benedict College (WACH Fox 57.2/1250, www.nfhnetwork.com)
Postponed to Dec. 18
▪ Class 2A: Marion vs. Abbeville, 5 p.m., at venue to be determined (www.nfhsnetwork.com)
