Scores, schedule, updates: 2020 SC high school football state championships

Scores, updates and schedule for the weekend of state championship football games in Columbia. There’s one game Friday followed by three others Saturday.

2020 SC FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME SCHEDULE

Friday’s game

Class 5A: Dutch Fork vs. TL Hanna, 7:30 p.m., at Benedict College (WACH Fox 57)

Saturday’s games

Class A: Southside Christian vs. Lake View, 11:30 a.m., at Benedict College (www.nfhnetwork.com)

Class 3A: Camden vs. Daniel, 3:30 p.m., at Spring Valley HS (WACH Fox 57.2/1250, www.nfhnetwork.com)

Class 4A: AC Flora vs. North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m., at Benedict College (WACH Fox 57.2/1250, www.nfhnetwork.com)

Postponed to Dec. 18

Class 2A: Marion vs. Abbeville, 5 p.m., at venue to be determined (www.nfhsnetwork.com)

Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
