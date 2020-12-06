One secret to AC Flora’s success in championship season? Just call them the 40 Boys

In five, 10, 15 or even 30 years from now, when the Class of 2021 at A.C. Flora High School finds themselves in a setting where they can reminiscence about old times, they will always remember the 40 Boys.

Defensive linemen Amoree’ Stephens, Jaylin Brown, and Omarion Hammond — known as the 40 Boys because of their jersey numbers of 41, 42, and 43, respectively — made their mark on the Falcons’ football history that ended with the school’s first football state championship after a 42-7 dismantling of North Myrtle Beach on Saturday night at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

“I love those kids,” A.C. Flora coach Dustin Curtis said. “They all have given so much to this program. They have such a great relationship with each other. They will never forget their whole lives that they were the 40 Boys. That’s something that will live with them forever.”

The final game was just a snapshot of what they’ve accomplished all season. They limited the Chiefs to 172 yards of total offense and were so dominant that nine of the 12 North Myrtle Beach possessions ended in three plays or less.

Outside of the opening drive when the Chiefs scored their only touchdown and the final drive that was in mop-up time, they held North Myrtle Beach to 46 yards on 10 possessions.

“In high school football, if you can stop the run, you’re going to win a lot of games,” Flora defensive coordinator Bennett Weigle said. “We can stop the run pretty well. Those kids play hard and they fit well. They make it hard for people to run the ball and when they do that, they make a lot of things easier on the back end.”

The Falcons only allowed eight points per game this season and won every game by at least 21 points. It had a lot to do with the three guys up front. All are seniors and their final high school game together put a bow on careers that started with an 0-10 season when they were freshmen.

Stephens had six tackles and four tackles for loss; Hammond finished with four tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss; and Brown contributed two tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception that kept North Myrtle Beach from scoring in the final seconds.

“We’ve come a long way. People just don’t know,” Brown said. “None of this stuff was handed to us. We worked our tails off. We practiced by ourselves. We didn’t even know if we were going to make it this far. It’s all a blessing. No better way to go out than the way we did. I love my boys. We have a good bond. I don’t know how to put it. When you get a good bond and work real hard, anything is possible.”

Each of the three has an opportunity to play on Saturday next season. Hammond is the only one committed to a college so far. He will sign with Georgia State later this month. For the time being, they will collectively be known as the 40 Boys.

“We’ve been doing this since middle school,” Hammond said. “We’ve all been together and it’s just magical.”