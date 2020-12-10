Ben Lippen becomes second Midlands school in search of new football coach

Ben Lippen is looking for a new football coach for next season

According to a letter sent out to Ben Lippen parents, the school, “a mutual decision has been made to move in a different direction” with coach James Reynolds.

Reynolds went 12-20 during his three seasons with the Falcons, including 4-7 this year. Ben Lippen made it to the semifinals of the SCISA 3A playoffs this year before losing to Laurence Manning. The Falcons made it to the second round of the postseason each of the past two years.

Ben Lippen Athletic Director Shannon Glenn sent a letter out to parents regarding the news.

“After meeting with Head Football Coach James Reynolds, a mutual decision has been made to move in a different direction. Since joining our Falcon Family, James has been a valuable member to our Athletic Department as well as Ben Lippen as a whole. His contribution has been essential to the growth of our program, which we very much appreciate.. His colleagues recognize him for his passion and knowledge of the game. His efforts are well recognized and shall always be thankful for the time he poured into the program,” Glenn wrote in the letter.

Glenn also wrote that an immediate search for Reynolds’ replacement has begun.

This was Reynolds’ second stint at Ben Lippen. He was an assistant there from 2011-13. Reynolds also coached at Westwood, River Bluff and Laurence Manning.

Reynolds played high school football at Hammond and in college at The Citadel.

Ben Lippen is the second football opening in the Midlands. White Knoll coach Dean Howell resigned as head coach and athletic director last month. Interviews for the opening are under way.