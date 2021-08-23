It’s time to vote for The State’s Midlands high school football player of the week

The first week of the 2021 high school football season is in the books in South Carolina.

Here’s your chance to vote in The State’s Player of the Week poll that highlights top performances from Midlands high school teams in games played Aug. 20-23. You can vote as much as you like, and the the voting ends at noon Thursday with the winner being recognized on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page.

▪ Andre Washington, QB, Ridge View: In a 40-20 win over Westwood, the senior was 13-of-19 passing for 223 yards, four touchdowns and ran for 73 yards and a TD.

▪ Jarvis Green, RB, Dutch Fork: In a 70-8 win over Wren, the junior rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns.

▪ Justin Ansley, RB, Heathwood Hall: In the 63-6 win over Spartanburg Christian, the senior rushed nine times for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

▪ JT Lott, DL, Saluda: In a 52-20 win over Strom Thurmond, the freshman defensive lineman had four tackles, all for loss, and forced three fumbles.

▪ KJ Robinson, RB, Newberry: In a 25-0 win over Mid-Carolina, he carried it 20 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

▪ KZ Adams, RB, Gray Collegiate: In the 26-6 win over Camden, the Georgia State commit rushed for 170 yards, three touchdowns and also did a solid job at defensive back.

▪ Lamarion Pearson, RB, Lower Richland: In a 40-7 win over Aiken, he rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

▪ Jameer Toney, DB, Spring Valley: In the 23-0 victory over White Knoll, he had 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss and caused a fumble.

