Friday night high school football live updates and scores from Midlands games

Zemp Stadium, home of the Camden Bulldogs since 1929. The home-team Bulldogs hosted the Gray Collegiate War Eagles on Friday night to kick off the 2021 football season. Jeff Blake Photo

It’s officially Week 1 of the high school football season in South Carolina. (Yes, it’s Week 1 — last week was known as Week 0.) Here are the latest scores from Friday night games featuring teams from the Midlands.

Midlands Week 1 high school football schedule

Abbeville at Newberry

Aiken at Gilbert

Andrew Jackson at Richland Northeast

Ben Lippen at Hammond

Cardinal Newman at First Baptist

Cathedral Academy at Newberry Academy

Eau Claire at Great Falls

Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning

Keenan at North Central

Lancaster at Fairfield Central

Lugoff-Elgin at Camden

Mid-Carolina at Chapin

New Hope at CA Johnson (Bolden Stadium)

North Augusta at Ridge View

Oceanside Collegiate at Gray Collegiate (Midlands Sports Compliex)

Pelion at Columbia (Keenan High School)

Richard Winn at Conway Christian

Ridge Spring Monetta at Saluda

Spring Valley at River Bluff

Sumter at AC Flora

White Knoll at Lower Richland

WW King at Faith Christian

Games canceled: Irmo at Dutch Fork; Brookland-Cayce at Airport; Wilson at AC Flora; Lexington at South Aiken; Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert; Dreher at Swansea; Lakewood at Richland Northeast; Blythewood at Westwood; Dutch Fork at Gaffney