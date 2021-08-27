High School Football
Friday night high school football live updates and scores from Midlands games
It’s officially Week 1 of the high school football season in South Carolina. (Yes, it’s Week 1 — last week was known as Week 0.) Here are the latest scores from Friday night games featuring teams from the Midlands.
Midlands Week 1 high school football schedule
Abbeville at Newberry
Aiken at Gilbert
Andrew Jackson at Richland Northeast
Ben Lippen at Hammond
Cardinal Newman at First Baptist
Cathedral Academy at Newberry Academy
Eau Claire at Great Falls
Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning
Keenan at North Central
Lancaster at Fairfield Central
Lugoff-Elgin at Camden
Mid-Carolina at Chapin
New Hope at CA Johnson (Bolden Stadium)
North Augusta at Ridge View
Oceanside Collegiate at Gray Collegiate (Midlands Sports Compliex)
Pelion at Columbia (Keenan High School)
Richard Winn at Conway Christian
Ridge Spring Monetta at Saluda
Spring Valley at River Bluff
Sumter at AC Flora
White Knoll at Lower Richland
WW King at Faith Christian
Games canceled: Irmo at Dutch Fork; Brookland-Cayce at Airport; Wilson at AC Flora; Lexington at South Aiken; Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert; Dreher at Swansea; Lakewood at Richland Northeast; Blythewood at Westwood; Dutch Fork at Gaffney
