AC Flora, Gray Collegiate score wins over ranked opponents

AC Flora Falcons wide receiver Carew Bates (19) makes a touchdown reception against the Lower Richland Diamond Hornets.

Playing for just the second time in four weeks, the A.C. Flora football team showed some rust and had some sloppy play Friday night.

But the Falcons also showed what made them into a championship team a season ago as they defeated Lower Richland 31-7 at Memorial Stadium.

Quarterback Phillips Daniels threw three touchdown passes, two to Carew Bates and one to Chris Lofton.

Lofton also returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown to put the Falcons up 21-0.

Flora’s defense shined, holding the Diamond Hornets to just one touchdown in four trips inside the 20-yard line.

Gray Collegiate 28, Ridge View 18

Georgia State commit KZ Adams ran for three touchdowns and caught another as the War Eagles notched one of the biggest wins in school history.

It was Gray’s first win over a Class 5A program. Ridge View came into the game ranked No. 5 in the state’s largest classification, while the War Eagles are No. 2 in Class 2A.

Adams finished with 210 yards rushing in the game.

Gilbert 48, Hartsville 47

The Indians stopped the Red Foxes on a 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter for the win.

Brookland-Cayce 42, Chapman 35

The Bearcats rallied from a 21-6 deficit to defeat the Panthers in a battle of top-10 teams in Class 3A.

First Baptist 17, Ben Lippen 16

Ben Plesha hit a 27-yard game-winning field as time expired to help First Baptist past Ben Lippen.

Keenan 42, C.A. Johnson 16

Hernandez O’Neal threw three first-half touchdowns and Marquece Williams ran for a pair of scores as Keenan moved to 2-0 on the season.

Blythewood 14, Richland Northeast 10

Harrison Collins threw a touchdown pass to Chris Thomas and Desmond Boatwright had a TD run in the Bengals’ win. It was Collins’ first game of the year after missing the previous three with a finger injury.

Lexington 41, Airport 14

Quarterback Taiden Mines threw two touchdown passes and Jonah Norris ran for two scores for Lexington.

Mines was 8-of-14 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns to Kamadi Maxwell, who also returned a punt for a score. Norris finished with 104 yards rushing and Keshawn Gladden added 96 yards and a TD.

Kendale Stroman had five catches for 129 yards to lead Airport.

Hammond 23, Charlotte Country Day 7

The Skyhawks outscored Charlotte Country Day 16-0 in the second half for the win on the road. Dylan Richardson kicked two of his three field goals in the second half, and CJ Stokes added a TD run in the third quarter.

Heathwood Hall 25, Cardinal Newman 14

Will Frick kicked three field goals and Walker Draffin had a fourth-quarter touchdown to help the Highlanders past Cardinal Newman. Draffin’s TD put Heathwood up 25-14 in the fourth.