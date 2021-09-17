Chapin tops B-C in battle of unbeatens. Dutch Fork thumps Greenwood. Gilbert rolls

Chapin used a strong first half to pick up its second win in five days Friday night at Cecil Woolbright Stadium.

The Eagles (3-0) scored 31 points in the first half on their way to a 41-21 win over Brookland-Cayce (2-1). Chapin was coming of a 35-24 win on Monday and had a short turnaround.

North Carolina State commit Bennett Galloway ran for a TD and caught one from quarterback Jayden Bradford in the first half. Bradford also rushed for a score and Zavier Short had a TD run for Chapin.

Dutch Fork 56, Greenwood 16

Quarterback Davin Patterson and receiver Antonio Williams had big nights as Dutch Fork ran it is unbeaten streak to 53 games.

Patterson was 13-of-16 passing for 303 yards, four touchdowns and also rushed for 60 yards and a TD. Williams caught eight passes for 150 yards and a TD and also had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

AC Flora 3, Camden 0

Christian Hendricks’ field goal in the second quarter was the only points of the game as Flora won its 11th straight game in a matchup of state championship participants from a year ago. It was the Falcons’ second shutout in three games, and they have only allowed seven points in 12 quarters this year.

South Aiken 13, White Knoll 7

De’Maurion Ginn’s 4-yard run in the third quarter was the difference in South Aiken’s win over the Timberwolves. Terrance Smith had 117 yards rushing for South Aiken.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Austin Cunningham threw a TD to Jamari Warthen for White Knoll’s lone score.

River Bluff 21, Laurens 14 (3 OT)

Gray Herring’s 6-yard TD run in the third overtime gave the Gators a win over Laurens. The game was tied at 7 after regulation. Herring finished with 106 yards rushing. Quarterback Hunter Sheppard threw for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Rabun (Ga.) 63, Saluda 7

University of Georgia QB commit Gunner Stockton was 18-of-21 passing for 405 yards and five touchdowns as Rabun rolled past Saluda. Stockton also rushed for a TD.

Hammond 48, Wilson Hall 7

Michigan commit CJ Stokes ran for five touchdowns as Hammond stayed on unbeaten on the season. Stokes had 149 yards on 10 carries. Dylan Richardson also had a punt return for a touchdown.

Westwood 36, Aiken 14

Julian Milligan rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns in Westwood’s first win of the season.

Gilbert 62, Cheraw 21

The Indians scored more than 40 points for the second straight game and picked up their second straight win..

Airport 17, Swansea 14

The Eagles won their first game of the season.

Richard Winn 40, Charleston Collegiate 6

B Baker had three touchdowns and Jacob Chaisson had two in the Eagles’ win.

Fairfield Central 67, Keenan 66 (5 OT)

On Thursday, Semaj Young had a TD run and Matthew Few hit the game-winning extra point to give the Griffins a win in the Region 4-33A opener for both teams.

The game was tied at 36 headed into overtime. Fairfield had a chance to win it in regulation but fumbled inside the Keenan 20-yard line with less than a minute left. Each team scored on every possession in overtime.

Young rushed for four touchdowns and Stephono Gadsen had three and also picked off a pass on defense.

Keenan running back Marquece Williams rushed for six touchdowns and quarterback Hernandez O’Neal threw four TD passes.

Lower Richland 27, Chester 20 (2 OT)

Robert Adams threw a 10-yard pass to Nate Branch to give the Diamond Hornets the win in the Region 4-3A opener for both teams.

Lower Richland led 14-0 going into the fourth quarter. Adams had two TD passes with other going to Jurnii Lucas. Lamariom Pearson added a TD run and Salutho Washington returned a fumble for a TD for LR.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 11:51 PM.