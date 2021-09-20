Who is this week’s Midlands high school football player of the week? Vote now

The weekly high school player of the week poll. Jeff Blake Photo

The fifth week of the 2021 high school football season is in the books in South Carolina.

It is time to vote for The State Midlands High School Football Player of the Week. Voting ends at noon Thursday, and you can vote as many times you like. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page on Thursday.

The nominees are listed below:

▪ Antonio Williams, WR, Dutch Fork: In 56-16 win over Greenwood, Williams caught eight passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and had 165 total yards on returns.

▪ Bennett Galloway, RB, Chapin: In a 41-21 win over Brookland-Cayce, Galloway carried it 20 times for 155 yards and a TD. He also caught four catches for 66 yards and a score.

▪ CJ Stokes, RB, Hammond: In the 48-7 win over Wilson Hall, Stokes carried it 10 times for 149 yards and five touchdowns.

▪ Josh Smith WR/DB, Dreher: In a 57-7 win over Edisto, he had three catches for 77 yards and a TD. On defense, he had eight tackles, two tackles for a loss, a sack, a pass break-up and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

▪ Julian Milligan, RB, Westwood: In the 36-14 win over Aiken, Milligan rushed 21 yards for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

▪ Marquece Williams, RB/LB, Keenan: In a 67-66 loss to Fairfield Central in five overtimes, Williams carried it 38 times for 310 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, he had 11 tackles, including seven solo.

▪ Randall McDaniel, RB/S, Columbia: In the 42-34 win over Timmonsville, McDaniel rushed 24 times for 249 yards, three touchdowns and also was 1-of-2 passing for 61 yards and a TD. On defense, he had two tackles and a sack.

▪ Rondarius Porter, DL, Heathwood Hall: In the 33-27 loss to Augusta Christian, Porter had 12 tackles, four tackles for loss, recovered two fumbles and returned one for a touchdown. He also had two pass break-ups

▪ Semaj Young, RB, Fairfield Central: In a 67-66 win over Keenan, Young rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner in the fifth overtime.