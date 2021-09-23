Unbeatens Chapin, AC Flora square off plus top Midlands matchups, predictions

Chapin and AC Flora haven’t been in the same region for the past four years, but that hasn’t taken away the rivalry between the two programs.

Chapin, which moved up to Class 5A in 2018, still plays the Class 4A Falcons in many sports including football. The two teams will meet for the first time since 2019 when they face off at Memorial Stadium.

“AC Flora and Chapin are long-time rivals. Heck, they are rivals in tennis and golf,” Chapin coach Justin Gentry said after last week’s win over Brookland-Cayce. “It has always been a heated rival and a fun rivalry. ... We are looking forward to playing them and seeing how the chips fall.”

AC Flora, the defending 4A champions, are ranked No. 1 in Class 4A and are led by a strong defense. The Falcons have given up just seven points in three games this season. Chapin averages 341 yards per game on offense. Chapin running back Bennett Galloway has 632 all-purpose yards and 10 total touchdowns. Zavier Short leads the team with 21 receptions and 331 yards with 10 total touchdowns. Chapin quarterback Jayden Bradford has thrown for 570 yards and nine touchdowns. Markel Townsend leads ACF with 244 yards rushing. Bezjak’s prediction: AC Flora

Other Top Midlands Matchups

▪ Dorman at Ridge View: Matchup of two teams ranked in Class 5A state poll. Ridge View is ranked No. 7 and Dorman is 10th. Dorman hasn’t played since losing to Fort Dorchester on Sept. 3 because of COVID-19. RV was off last week and lost to Gray Collegiate on Sept. 10. Dorman’s Talley Hudson has thrown for 520 yards and five touchdowns and Hudson Lee leads the team with five sacks. Bezjak’s prediction: Ridge View

▪ Gray Collegiate at Gaffney: First meeting between two teams ranked in this week’s SC football polls. Gray is No. 2 in Class 2A and Gaffney is No. 3 in Class 5A. KZ Adams leads Gray Collegiate with 766 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. GC quarterback Tre Robinson has completed 67.3% of his passes for 473 yards and five touchdowns. Gaffney’s defense has allowed 15 points or less in its four games this season. Bezjak’s prediction: Gaffney

▪ Irmo at Lexington: First meeting between the two teams since 2019. Lexington won the last meeting, 21-9, in 2019. Lexington has won three straight games since the opening loss to West Florence. Irmo quarterback Izyah Whiteside has thrown 526 yards and five touchdowns in two games this season. DeAree Rogers leads the Yellow Jackets with 14 catches for 362 yards and three touchdowns. Bezjak’s prediction: Lexington

▪ Lower Richland at Fairfield Central: Winner of the game moves into the driver’s seat in Region 4-3A. Both teams won their Region 4-3A openers last week in overtime. Fairfield Central won last year, 28-18. Griffins have won four straight after opening loss to Blythewood. LR quarterback Robert Adams has thrown for 715 yards and seven touchdowns. Nate Branch leads the Diamond Hornets with 15 catches for 365 yards and four TDs. Lamrion Pearson leads LR’s running game with 522 yards rushing. Bezjak’s prediction: Lower Richland

This week’s schedule, picks

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

All games are 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Brookland-Cayce at Airport, 7 p.m.

Bezjak’s prediction: Brookland-Cayce

Friday

Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate

Bezjak’s prediction: Trinity Collegiate

Blythewood at May River

Bezjak’s prediction: May River

CA Johnson at Great Falls

Bezjak’s prediction: CA Johnson

Camden at Lake City

Bezjak’s prediction: Camden

Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall

Bezjak’s prediction: Cardinal Newman

Cathedral Academy at WW King

Bezjak’s prediction: WW King

Dreher at Batesburg-Leesville

Bezjak’s prediction: Dreher

Estill at Columbia (Bolden Stadium)

Bezjak’s prediction: Columbia

Faith Christian at Newberry Academy

Bezjak’s prediction: Faith Christian

Fox Creek at Eau Claire (At Keenan)

Bezjak’s prediction: Fox Creek

Gilbert at Wagener-Salley

Bezjak’s prediction: Gilbert

Heathwood Hall at Christ Church

Bezjak’s prediction: Christ Church

Keenan at Chester

Bezjak’s prediction: Keenan

Laurence Manning at Hammond

Bezjak’s prediction: Hammond

Newberry at Clinton

Bezjak’s prediction: Clinton

Northwestern at River Bluff

Bezjak’s prediction: Northwestern

Richard Winn at Palmetto Christian

Bezjak’s prediction: Richard Winn

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Pelion

Bezjak’s prediction: Pelion

Spartanburg at Dutch Fork

Bezjak’s prediction: Dutch Fork

Spring Valley at South Pointe

Bezjak’s prediction: Spring Valley

Swansea at South Aiken

Bezjak’s prediction: South Aiken

White Knoll at Lancaster

Bezjak’s prediction: White Knoll

York at Westwood

Bezjak’s prediction: York

Canceled: Saluda at Mid-Carolina

Last Week: 19-3

Season totals: 76-26