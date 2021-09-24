Lexington wins thriller. AC Flora, Dutch Fork, Spring Valley pick up non-region wins

Keshawn Gladden’s 3-yard run in overtime gave the Lexington Wildcats a 27-24 win over Irmo on Friday in high school football action. It was Lexington’s fourth straight win in the “Battle of the Dam” series.

Jose Villanueva gave Irmo a 24-21 lead in overtime with a 27-yard field. On the Wildcats’ possession, Gladden scored on third and goal from the 3-yard line for the winner.

Taiden Mines had a touchdown pass and Jonah Norris ran for a score for Lexington, which led 21-14 at halftime.

Irmo tied in the third quarter on Izyah Whiteside’s 5-yard TD pass to Erick Tucker. Whiteside finished with 247 yards passing and two TDs. DeAree Rogers caught 10 passes for 184 yards and a score.

AC Flora flies past Chapin

A.C. Flora busted out of its offensive slump to defeat Chapin 50-28 in a battle of unbeaten teams. Markel Townsend ran for 229 yards and three touchdowns as A.C. Flora erased an early 14-0 deficit to move to 4-0 on the season.

The Falcons, who scored just three points last week against Camden, scored 50 straight points after trailing in the first quarter Friday night. Flora’s defense and special teams came up with six turnovers, including two interceptions apiece by Tyler Robinson and Malik Heyward.

Bennett Galloway had two touchdowns for Chapin, including returning the opening kickoff back 86 yards for a TD.

More Midlands scores

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Dutch Fork 42, Spartanburg 13: Davin Patterson threw four touchdown passes, three to Antonio Williams, as the Silver Foxes extended their unbeaten streak to 54 games. Patterson was 13-of-17 for 238 yards passing. Williams had six catches and 242 all-purpose yards. Running back Jarvis Green rushed for 118 yards and two TDs.

▪ Spring Valley 14, South Pointe 7: DQ Smith’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Deshun Jordan with 9:51 left gave the Vikings a big non-region win on the road. Smith finished with 103 yards passing 55 rushing for the Vikings.

▪ Dorman 42, Ridge View 20: Demarius Foster rushed for 269 yards and five touchdowns in Dorman’s win over Ridge View. Andre Washington threw three touchdowns to three different receivers for Ridge View. Washington finished with 176 yards passing.

▪ Northwestern 35, River Bluff 21: Will Mattison threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran one in for Northwestern. Hunter Sheppard had two TD passes in the loss for the Gators.

▪ Lower Richland 28, Fairfield Central 0: Jeremy Barney ran for three touchdowns as the Diamond Hornets took over first place in Region 4-3A standings.

▪ Hammond 42, Laurence Manning 0: CJ Stokes rushed for two touchdowns and Cam Scott caught a pair of touchdowns in a rematch of last year’s SCISA Class 3A championship game. Stokes finished with 110 yards rushing and Scott had five catches for 57 yards. Adam Canzater added 90 yards on the ground and a TD.

▪ Pelion 34, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 14: Azwan James rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers’ victory. Peyton Whitten had a TD pass to Jacob Osmanski and Pelion’s defense picked off three passes.

▪ Gaffney 38, Gray Collegiate 35: Gray Collegiate’s comeback came up just short at 5A Gaffney. The War Eagles missed a game-tying field goal in the final minute. Gray trailed 38-21 with seven minutes before scoring twice to pull within 38-35. Tre Robinson had a TD run and pass in that stretch. KZ Adams ran it 41 times for 213 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

▪ Camden 11, Lake City 6: The Bulldogs won a defensive struggle in their region opener.

▪ Gilbert 49, Wagener-Salley: The Indians won their final game before Region 5-3A play begins next week. Alias Graham-Woodberry rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaden Allen-Hendrix added 151 yards and TD.

▪ Cardinal Newman 27, Wilson Hall 21: AJ Reyes ran for three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 10:41 left to give the Cardinals their first win of the season.

▪ Richard Winn 32, Palmetto Christian 20: Landon Caulder threw for two touchdowns to David Spires and ran for one in the Eagles’ win. Spires also had a TD pass and Colt Hatchell had three sacks on defense.

▪ Trinity Collegiate 58, Ben Lippen 41: Bryce Craft ran for two scores and caught a TD pass in Ben Lippen’s loss. Ellis Jones added two TD passes and Evan Werner also caught passes for the Falcons.

▪ North Central 36, Battery Creek 14: Kaleb Caldwell had three interceptions and blocked a punt for a touchdown in North Central’s road win. Layton Smith also had two TDs for North Central.

▪ Brookland-Cayce 35, Airport 0: Tanner Staton threw four touchdown passes, three to Naahzeikiel Mays as the Bearcats defeated their rivals. Skylar King also had a TD catch for B-C and Benjamin Pugh had a TD run.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 11:36 PM.