High School Football
Friday night football live scores, updates from Midlands high school games
It’s Week 5 in the South Carolina high school football season for 2021, with teams still navigating an evolving game schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are scores from Friday night’s games involving Midlands teams. Want more updates? Scroll below for in-game coverage from The State’s Lou Bezjak.
Midlands scores and schedule
Thursday
Brookland-Cayce 35, Airport 0
Friday
Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate
Blythewood at May River
CA Johnson at Great Falls
Camden at Lake City
Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall
Cathedral Academy at WW King
Chapin at AC Flora
Dorman at Ridge View
Dreher at Batesburg-Leesville
Edisto at Northside Christian
Estill at Columbia (Bolden Stadium)
Faith Christian at Newberry Academy
Fox Creek at Eau Claire (At Keenan)
Gilbert at Wagener-Salley
Gray Collegiate at Gaffney
Heathwood Hall at Christ Church
Keenan at Chester
Irmo at Lexington
Laurence Manning at Hammond
Lower Richland at Fairfield Central
Newberry at Clinton
Northwestern at River Bluff
Richard Winn at Palmetto Christian
Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Pelion
Spartanburg at Dutch Fork
Spring Valley at South Pointe
Swansea at South Aiken
White Knoll at Lancaster
York at Westwood
Canceled: Saluda at Mid-Carolina
Comments