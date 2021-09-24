High School Football

Friday night football live scores, updates from Midlands high school games

It’s Week 5 in the South Carolina high school football season for 2021, with teams still navigating an evolving game schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are scores from Friday night’s games involving Midlands teams. Want more updates? Scroll below for in-game coverage from The State’s Lou Bezjak.

Midlands scores and schedule

Thursday

Brookland-Cayce 35, Airport 0

Friday

Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate

Blythewood at May River

CA Johnson at Great Falls

Camden at Lake City

Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall

Cathedral Academy at WW King

Chapin at AC Flora

Dorman at Ridge View

Dreher at Batesburg-Leesville

Edisto at Northside Christian

Estill at Columbia (Bolden Stadium)

Faith Christian at Newberry Academy

Fox Creek at Eau Claire (At Keenan)

Gilbert at Wagener-Salley

Gray Collegiate at Gaffney

Heathwood Hall at Christ Church

Keenan at Chester

Irmo at Lexington

Laurence Manning at Hammond

Lower Richland at Fairfield Central

Newberry at Clinton

Northwestern at River Bluff

Richard Winn at Palmetto Christian

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Pelion

Spartanburg at Dutch Fork

Spring Valley at South Pointe

Swansea at South Aiken

White Knoll at Lancaster

York at Westwood

Canceled: Saluda at Mid-Carolina

