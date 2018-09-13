Atlanta Braves offer Hurricane Florence evacuees free tickets, discounted food

The Atlanta Braves are doing what they can to help those who have been evacuated from South Carolina and North Carolina in anticipation of Hurricane Florence.

The Braves reported they teamed up with the American Red Cross to offer evacuees from the Carolinas free tickets to this weekend’s games against the Washington Nationals.

“We are extending an invitation to anyone who has evacuated to ATL due to Hurricane Florence to be our guests for the next 3 games at SunTrust Park,” was the message posted Thursday afternoon on the Braves official Twitter feed.

The complimentary tickets “are only available at the SunTrust Park Ticket Office while supplies last,” according to Major League Baseball’s Atlanta franchise.

Complimentary tickets, discounted food options, free access to Hope and Will's Sandlot and more! Details: https://t.co/t0cyt2eR3V pic.twitter.com/4jxOECmLUn — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 13, 2018

In addition to the free tickets to games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, hurricane evacuees are also entitled to discounted food and drinks at the stadium, but that does not include alcohol, according to the Braves.

Atlanta is in first place in the National League East division with the playoffs only weeks away. The games against the division rival Nationals open their final homestand of the regular season.

First pitch in Friday’s game is set for 7:35 p.m., while Saturday’s game is scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. The series will wrap up Sunday starting at 1:35 p.m.

The Braves are also donating all proceeds from game raffles to “benefit Red Cross efforts for Hurricane Florence,” and are urging fans to make donations at redcross.org, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting FLORENCE to 90999.