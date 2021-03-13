History comes home for Erskine as SC college hosts first football game in 70 years

Laurence and Lynn Nycum had March 13 circled on their calendar for a long time.

The husband and wife attended Erskine back in the 1980s and weren’t going to miss the Flying Fleet’s first home game in 70 years. The Nycums made the trip from Winston-Salem, North Carolina and were among about 2,000 fans on hand Saturday at the historic game at Greenwood High School, where Erskine will play its home games until an on-campus stadium is built.

It wasn’t the result that Erskine faithful wanted — Shorter University (Georgia) defeated the Flying Fleet 24-13 — but the day was something the school, players and fans will remember for a long time.

“We made sure we were free this weekend,” Laurence Nycum said. “We spent the weekend up in Abbeville. and this is a really good thing. We are going to come down to as many games as we can.”

Nycum and his wife sat with other friends and family of the program. Laurence had his phone out to record videos of some of the action..

Many Erskine College alums were there for the historic day. Three members of the 1951 team, the last in school history before this season, were in attendance. Duddie Bennett, Tom Chandler and Bob Gorham served as captains for the game and were honored in a pre-game ceremony.

Nycum, who is a doctor, was among those at the college who heard a pitch in 2008 to bring back football. It was brought up again in 2015. Then in 2018, with Erskine facing financial difficulty, athletic director Mark Peeler saw an opportunity. He pitched football as a way to increase enrollment and to generate revenue for the school, and the board finally accepted.

In the fall of 2019, 130 football players enrolled at Erskine knowing they wouldn’t play a single snap until September 2020. The season was pushed back until the spring because of COVID-19.

Peeler and Erskine President Robert E. Gustafson were lauded for their efforts and perseverance to bring football back during a ceremony at halftime of Saturday’s game.

“We commend you for a job well done,” Erskine board of trustees member Clint Davis said. “Only the two of you know how much work and prayer have gone into the past several years to develop a football team from scratch. We questioned whether we would be able to do it. We didn’t have players, a coach and didn’t even have a football. Yet here we are celebrating the return of college football to Erskine.”

Erskine bringing football back is a hit with alums like the Nycums.

“Football allows young men to develop with leadership and life skills. It draws people in and there is a financial component. It helps other sports,” Laurence Nycum said. “Erskine sports is the beginning of the best days yet to come.”

‘An amazing experience’ for Erskine community

Saturday was Erskine’s third game of the season and the first one played in front of a bigger crowd. The atmosphere was like any other college football game filled with bands, a student section, the school mascot and tailgating.

The Flying Fleet split their first two games on the road, winning at Barton (North Carolina) and losing against Edward Waters (Florida). Erskine is playing an eight-game spring season because of COVID-19 and will have a full season in the fall.

“That looked like a football game. That resembled a crowd,” Erskine coach Shap Boyd said. “It could have been more if we weren’t about COVID protocols. The setting is what I am going to remember. Do I think we performed well in front of that setting? No. But the setting was awesome.”

The crowd of about 2,000 was believed to be the largest for an Erskine sporting event in the recent history.

“The presentation is something we can look forward to and the next time we have a home game,” Boyd said. “This is a great feel.”

Fans started pouring into Greenwood High parking lots more than two hours before kickoff Saturday for socially distanced tailgating.

About an hour before kickoff, Ronald Reynolds was combing through his game program looking at player numbers and getting ready to head in the stadium. Reynolds’ grandson Christian Resallam is an offensive lineman on the team. The family attended one of the team’s two road games.

“I’m glad they brought it back,” Ronald Reynolds said. “This is a big deal and icing on the cake here.”

On the field, Erskine didn’t look like a first-year start-up program and was in the game in the fourth quarter just like it has been in its two previous games.

Barnwell’s Craig Pender threw for 375 yards, and former Midlands standouts Senika McKie of Ridge View and Kevon Catoe of Blythewood had big contributions on offense.

McKie had 14 receptions for 217 yards, and Catoe threw the first home touchdown on an 11-yard end around to Rashad Lucky to get the Flying Fleet within 17-13 with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.

Camden’s Bennett Caldwell kicked a pair of field goals for Erskine, which plays at North Greenville next week.

“It was an amazing experience for the people and community,” McKie said. “They haven’t had this in 70 years. So it was an amazing experience to come out and have a football game and be part of the program.”

