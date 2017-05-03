SC Philharmonic director leaving post

The director of the S.C. Philharmonic is leaving to take a new position.
Morihiko Nakahara will lead the UMass Amherst Symphony Orchestra and become the director of orchestral studies, according to a story posted by the school.
Nakahara, a native of Japan, was named director of the S.C. Philharmonic in 2008. He also splits his time as resident conductor with the Spokane Symphony Orchestra.
He previously served as music director of the Holland Symphony Orchestra in Michigan and taught at Eastern Washington University and Andrews University, according to the UMass Amherst report.
“We’re thrilled to have a musician and educator of Morihiko Nakahara’s caliber join our faculty, and we’re confident that he will be an outstanding addition to the department of music and dance,” said Roberta Montemorra Marvin, department chair.
Nakahara came to the United States from rural Japan as an exchange student when he was 15. He studied clarinet and majored in music education in college. He earned a master’s degree in conducting from the Cincinnati College Conservatory.
At the time of his hiring for the Philharmonic, Jared Johnson, a board member, said there was an “enormous” number of good candidates,” but Nakahara “seemed to exude musicianship.”
“It came through in his conducting. He was the unanimous choice of the musicians. He rose to the top, and no one was really in competition.”
Nakahara succeeded Nicholas Smith.
