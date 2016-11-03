Rachel Zoe visits Coplon’s and Columbia for first time

Stylist. Stylish. Wife. Mother. Entrepreneur. Columbia’s glitterati were in for a fabulous treat Thursday afternoon when Rachel Zoe, the Hollywood celebrity-stylist-turned-fashion-mogul, came to visit Coplon’s. The Forest Drive high-end retailer was one of the many businesses destroyed during last October’s historic flood. Now within a just a week of reopening in its original location, store owner Bruce Greenberg was excited to not only have Zoe at the store, but facilitate her first visit to the Carolinas.
“We were one of the first stores to buy her collection,” said Greenberg. “When she heard about our flood and how devastated we were she said she wanted to do something to help when we reopened and so she came down. She’s never been to North or South Carolina.”
The store’s premiere clientele were invited to shop with Zoe and browse her Fall and Holiday collections. A preview of her Spring collection was also on hand for pre-order.
“The collections do better and better each season,” said Greenberg. “She likes to meet the customers. Especially to meet her southern customers. These are all of our best clients and best friends. This is all the fashionistas of the South. A lot of beautiful clothes and a lot of beautiful people.”
One of those select shoppers was Cheryl Wheat, who’s been a customer with the store for close to 15 years.
“She’s one of my favorite designers,” she said, referring to Zoe. “I’m wearing one of her tops. I have a stack of things they’ve taken to a dressing room for me.”
Another super shopper present was former Miss SC USA, Megan Pinckney, who began shopping at Coplon’s when she moved here from Charleston for college.
“Coplon’s is my haven to find designer goods in this town,” she said. “I was a fan of Zoe when she was just a stylist, so I feel like an OG Rachel Zoe fan. I was super excited when I saw that she was coming.”
Zoe was just in town for the day.
