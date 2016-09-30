Arts planner: Columbia artists to commemorate flood anniversary at Tapp’s event

Artists respond to the anniversary of the 1000-year flood
More than 50 artists have spent more than 10 months working on a project commemorating the first anniversary of the historic and devastating flooding last October.
“Marked by the Water” will include the opening Tuesday of a visual art exhibition at Tapp’s Arts Center; the launch of a book of visual and literary art, a dance installation by the Power Company; a staged essay oration; and the premiere of an independent film called “Rising Tide.”
“We are hoping to create an experience when people come in that focuses on a visual interpretation of the flood,” said Mary Gilkerson, who curated the visual art exhibition. “It shows the power of nature to completely disrupt everything. And the incredible power of the community to come together.”
The exhibition includes work by established Columbia artists like Stephen Chesley and Susan Lenz, as well as emerging artists like Allan Anderson.
“A number of these artists don’t do these kinds of projects, but they participated because they felt so strongly about what happened,” Gilkerson said.
“Marked by the Water” was supported by a Connected Communities grant from Central Carolina Community Foundation. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the One SC Flood Relief Fund.
Opening reception at 7 p.m. Tuesday; $30, includes a book. Champagne pre-reception with the artists at 6 p.m.; $60. See exhibit for free Thursday for First Thursday on Main with artist-led tours, 6-8 p.m.
On Oct. 18 from 7-9 p.m., there will be a panel discussion with several visual artists discussing how they processed the disaster and recovery through their art. www.tappsartscenter.com
On a related note, Indie Grits, which featured the project “Waterlines” at its 2016 festival, announced that it has launched a website, waterlines.indiegrits.com, where the “Waterlines” artists’ projects will live. “Waterlines” allowed artists to respond to the October 2015 floods and emphasized documenting the flood and encouraged healing in its wake.
OTHER ARTS EVENTS AROUND TOWN
Jazz at Main Street Public House
Mellow out with Jmichael Peeples and his smooth contemporary jazz at Main Street Public House on Wednesday. Peeples is the fourth musician to perform in the new ColaJazz Artists Series at the restaurant.
8-11 p.m. Wednesday at 1556 Main St. Free. www.colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
“The Rocky Horror Show”
Re-enter the world of crossdressing mad scientist Dr. Frank N. Furter when “The Rocky Horror Show” returns to Trustus Theatre. Brad and Janet will be there, and Rocky, too. Be prepared to sing along because audience participation is expected. Costumes are encouraged.
Friday through Nov. 5 at 520 Lady St. $25-$35. www.trustus.org
“Grounded”
In this one-woman play, a fighter pilot’s career ends early due to an unexpected pregnancy, and she is reassigned to drab Las Vegas bunker to execute drone warfare. The show, which contains strong language, will be performed on Longstreet’s first floor, underneath the stage, a la the concrete bunker the pilot finds herself in.
8 p.m. nightly Thursday through Oct. 12 at Longstreet Theatre, 1300 Greene St. $5 at the door. www.artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea
Art Along the Trail
Art Along the Trail will showcase the work of around 20 artists on a nearly half-mile stretch of the north end of Riverfront Park.
Artists will show their work and provide interactive art experiences for people walking by.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Riverfront Park, 4122 River Drive. Free.
Comments