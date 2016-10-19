Don’t miss Bluegrass, Bidding and BBQ fundraiser

Bluegrass, Bidding and BBQ is an annual event with live music, barbecue, specialty drinks and a silent auction items that raises money for Historic Columbia.
The 13th annual fundraiser, held by The Palladium Society, will be7-10 p.m. Thursday on the grounds of the Robert Mills House and Gardens.
“The Palladium Society supports Historic Columbia's mission to preserve Richland County's historic and cultural heritage,” event co-chair Patrick Cleary said.
The Palladium Society hosts a variety of events including two major fundraisers — Tuesday’s Bluegrass, Bidding and BBQ and the Chili Cook-Off in February. Last year, the two events raised more than $30,000 for Historic Columbia, which went to the Mann-Simon restoration project and the gardens at the Hampton-Preston Mansion.
“This event has something to offer everyone – from live bluegrass music, to unique silent auction items, to local BBQ and vegetarian options,” said Lauren Dillon, the Palladium Society president. “This is definitely a fun evening you don’t want to miss.”
The Mustache Brothers will perform bluegrass classics and modern tunes. Yellow Dog Barbecue will provide the food. There will be an open bar as well as a specialty cocktail prepared by Bourbon. Food and beverages are included with ticket purchase.
Silent auction items include trip packages to Charleston, Newberry, Washington D.C., Daufuskie Island, the Blue Ridge Mountains and New Hampshire, as well as restaurant gift cards, art, jewelry, handbags and gym memberships.
A new feature this year is online bidding, which allows auction bidders to bid through text messages or their mobile browser.
“We invite everyone to come tonight for a great night and also consider becoming a Palladium Society member,” Cleary said.
7-10 p.m. Thursday at 1616 Blanding St. $20 for Palladium Society members, $30 for Historic Columbia members and $40 for the general public. www.historiccolumbia.org/bbq
Comments