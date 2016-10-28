Learn history, and have fun doing it, at ‘The Legends of Ancient Greece’

Filled with gods, spirits and fantastic creatures – two-headed serpents, sea monsters and winged horses are just a few that come to mind – Greek myths were written over many generations to explain what was then unexplainable and to give meaning to life.
You might not know the stories behind them, but, chances are, you’re familiar with the names of some of the main players in Greek mythology, including Nike, Pandora and the Amazons.
Here’s a fun way to learn the stories: On Saturday, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., the Columbia Marionette Theatre will present “The Legends of Ancient Greece” at the Allie Scollon Puppetry Center, 401 Laurel St., near Riverfront Park.
Based on three of the most famous stories from Greek Mythology – Pandora's Box, Orpheus in the Underworld, and Theseus vs. the Minotaur – “The Legends of Ancient Greece” was written by puppeteer and CMT artistic director Lyon Hill.
“At the time I wrote the show, I was really into Greek mythology, so it’s packed with stories and information,” he said. “Although it’s mostly taken from three famous stories, we manage to weave in a lot of other characters, so you’ll walk away with a broader understanding of Greek mythology.”
You’ll be entertained as well.
Featuring a 5-foot-tall Zeus and other, larger puppet creations, the show also uses shadow puppets and a cast of remarkably detailed and expressive characters to tell a story that is appropriate for all ages.
Tickets are $5 for ages 2 and up. For more information, visit www.cmtpuppet.org
Comments