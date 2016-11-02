Where to find a ‘Nasty Woman’ and a ‘Bad Hombre’ in Columbia

During the third and final presidential debate, Republican Donald Trump launched two catchphrases that set social media on fire – “bad hombre,” in a discussion on immigration, and “nasty woman,” in reference to his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.
And thus, two distinct cocktails to enjoy up ’til the election were born.
“I wanted to make two drinks that are pretty approachable and just good all around and really tasty,” said Motor Supply Co. Bistro bartender Josh Streetman, who came up with the drinks. “Just to add a little humor to our list. We change our menu so often, we can take liberties to where I don’t need to justify clowning Donald Trump with a cocktail three months from now when the election’s over. I can have fun with it now and change it. Doing something like this for a short time is fun to do on the menu, get people talking and make a fun little impression. Gives us a chance to be ironic and be silly.”
For the Nasty Woman, Streetman went with a half gin, half vodka dry dirty martini-style drink.
“The balance is outstanding,” he said. “My boss, Eddie Wales, owner, makes his own beef jerky, so I thought, why not add a hot element to the blue cheese olives and infuse the Two Brothers (famously hot) beef jerky to add heat and spiciness? Something to tie it all together.”
For the Bad Hombre, Streetman crossed the border.
“All this talk about Mexico and building a wall made me have to go with a Southwestern influence,” Streetman said. “I used tequila as a base and autumn flavors. Right now, we’re making watermelon shrub with the leftover watermelon; we’re preserving them in vinegar. And essentially, what I’ve done is taken a chili lime salt and compressed it with the melon to make a cool little spicy-sweet garnish. Again, duality of something that balances really well. And I wanted to have a little smoke in it because (Trump) blows a lot of smoke, so it’s a nice pink-red smoky drink. Balanced well, Southwestern influence, and it’s a lot of fun. It’s something people can taste and say, ‘Wow, this has a lot going on.’ And then my joke of course is, unlike the Don, this drink is really balanced.”
As for which drink will win, Streetman’s hunch is on the Bad Hombre.
“I don’t see any woman, even if she likes the sound of (the Nasty Woman), wanting to order that name out loud,” Streetman joked. “But again it’s not a big deal. We’ll offer it under a different auspice if necessary.”
“Those who order either will be well rewarded no matter your political affiliation,” Streetman continued. “Both are really good.”
Motor Supply Co. Bistro
WHERE: 920 Gervais St.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday
