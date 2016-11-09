Stevie Nicks a can't-miss fall concert

By all accounts, Stevie Nicks is a can’t-miss concert this fall. The singer’s 24 Karat Gold Tour is her first solo outing since Fleetwood Mac finished a worldwide reunion tour last November.
Reviews so far have been overwhelmingly positive, citing Nicks as radiant as ever and bedecked in her signature flowing black dresses.
Front row tickets for Nicks’ Saturday, Nov. 12 concert at Colonial Life Arena – her only stop in South Carolina – are going for over $600.
Nicks will be in Columbia with the recently reunited ’80s punk-rock group The Pretenders.
Her show includes hits from her Buckingham-Nicks and Fleetwood Mac days as well as her eight solo albums. Audiences can expect to hear several rarely performed tracks from a career spanning almost 50 years, including live performances of songs from her most recent solo album, “24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault.”
“I can never write those songs again. Those were songs I am very proud of,” Nicks told The Miami Herald in a recent interview. “The reasons were I didn’t like the production or I didn’t like the way they were recorded. I considered those to be my best songs so what I am going to do is go out with those songs and songs off ‘In Your Dreams’ (her 2011 solo album) I didn’t do live, and it will be really fun.”
If you go
Stevie Nicks with The Pretenders
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
WHERE: Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St.
COST: Tickets start at $39
