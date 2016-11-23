Signer, Gamecock Patrick Davis on his new band and polished look

These days, when Camden singer Patrick Davis performs, he does so in a dress shirt, suit and tie. The polished look complements his new backing band, His Midnight Choir, a horn line and backup singers that look like they could be on their way to church.
“There’s a level of respect I want my band to give to the audience. It gives a level of respect to the music, too,” Davis said.
This coming from the same guy who brought us the rowdy Gamecock tailgate anthem “Just a Big Ole Cock.”
“This is a little bit more high-brow,” the University of South Carolina alum said after chuckling at the mention of the cult favorite. “It’s not just normal guys in jeans and T-shirts on stage anymore.”
Patrick Davis and His Midnight Choir will perform Friday, Nov. 25 at Music Farm.
Davis has spent the past 10 years living and working in Nashville, Tennessee, as a full-time songwriter for acts ranging from Darius Rucker to Lady Antebellum to Jimmy Buffet.
But as the landscape of country music changed, so did his passion for writing for others.
“I felt a little disconnect with today’s country radio. I wanted to get back to something a little more natural that you won’t necessarily find on the mainstream,” Davis said.
About a year ago, he refocused on his own singing and performing. That included forming an 11-piece backing band that he dubbed His Midnight Choir. His first show with the band was at The Township with Vince Gill in January.
“The Midnight Choir that I tour with is a revolving door of musicians that rotates depending on where I am. That’s part of the fun of performing live – it’s a little impromptu sometimes,” Davis said.
Sometimes he’ll bring his sister, Megan Campbell, on stage for backup vocals or his guitar-playing dad, Rusty Davis.
“I always incorporate him if I can, which is a lot of fun. Some people play golf with their dads; I play guitar with mine,” Davis said. “And my sister lives in Atlanta and is a phenomenal singer.”
The post-Thanksgiving show in Columbia is an “excuse to come out and have this family-like experience” as well, Davis said.
There will also be a Toys for Tots component, with a good ole Gamecock-Clemson twist. The two schools face off on the football field on Saturday, Nov. 26. If you bring a toy, you’ll be entered into a drawing for various prizes.
“There will be a bin for USC and a bin for Clemson,” Davis said. “Since it’s rivalry week.”
Of course, Davis won’t be dressed for a football game. He’ll have on his suit and tie.
If you go
Patrick Davis and His Midnight Choir
WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25
WHERE: Music Farm Columbia, 1022 Senate St.
COST: $20-$25
WORTH NOTING: For ages 16 and older
INFO: www.musicfarm.com
Comments