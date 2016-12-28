Where to party on New Year’s Eve in Columbia depending on what kind of night you want

Famously Hot New Year isn’t the only party in town. There’s something for everyone on New Year’s Eve in Columbia, no matter what type of night you’re looking for.
I want to party without spending too much money
Tin Roof and Music Farm are co-hosting a NYE bash, and $10 will get you access to both venues. There will be live music at Tin Roof from Atlanta rock band The Armory and DJs at Music Farm, plus party favors and a confetti cannon.
8:30 p.m. at 1022 Senate St. $10.
I want to eat and drink some fancy stuff
The Oak Table is hosting an all-inclusive soiree with an open bar, specialty cocktails and hors d’oeuvres prepared by executive chef Todd Woods. You can catch all the action happening outside at Famously Hot New Year, including the fireworks, from inside. With a schmancy cocktail in your hand.
8 p.m.-1 a.m. at 1221 Main St. $150.
Bourbon is another option. You’ll be able to come and go as you please from FHNY while enjoying hors d’oeuvres from chef Frank Bradley, craft cocktails, beer, wine and a champagne toast at midnight.
8 p.m.-1 a.m. at 1214 Main St. $150.
I want to dance
Art Bar’s “Famously Cool” New Year’s Eve party will have indoor and outdoor dance floors and music from DJ Dicknot, so you can let loose with your Slay-All-Day moves.
8 p.m. at 1211 Park St. Free.
I want to listen to live music without crazy crowds
New Brookland Tavern is keeping it chill with its annual New Year’s Eve cover show. Dear Blanca will take the stage playing R.E.M., Jenn Snyder & Ron Gandy will bust out Eminem and Dr. Dre, Ivadell will perform Weezer, Can’t Kids will go on as Presidents Of The United States Of America and The Deadbeat Club will play B-52’s.
8 p.m. at 122 State St, West Columbia. $6 in advance, $10 day of show.
I want to dress up
Event organizer Luxe-Scale is ringing in the new year with a posh masquerade ball at Studio Cellar. The atmosphere will be upscale and formal attire is required. BYO mask.
9 p.m.-2 a.m at 912 Lady St. For ages 25 and older. $45-$50.
I want to do something special but also be home early
116 Espresso and Wine Bar is preparing a five-course dinner with dishes like North African spiced lamb, squid ink risotto and chocolate and apricot bread pudding. The dinner begins at 7 p.m. and should be over by 10 p.m., leaving you plenty of time to get back to your couch before midnight.
116 State St., West Columbia. $100. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
I want to get drunk, spend all my money on shots and 2 a.m. Pita Pit, and not remember most of the night
Five Points. Always Five Points.
