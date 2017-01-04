Music in the Midlands: Riff Raff, Donna the Buffalo, Atlanta Pops

Riff Raff
Former MTV reality show contestant-turned-rapper Riff Raff is a tattooed, cornrowed white guy with a flamboyant style and a cult following.
Since appearing on “From G’s to Gents” in 2009, Riff Raff has released three albums. He recently called himself the “White Kanye West” when announcing his 2017 LP, “The White West.” See him with DJ Afterthought, Dolla Bill Gates, Owey and Anger Management.
9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $75 meet and greet. www.musicfarm.com
OTHER MUSIC AROUND THE MIDLANDS
Donna The Buffalo: Groove-heavy and danceable, Donna the Buffalo infuses American with zydeco and rock.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. West Columbia. $17 advance, $20 day of show. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Soft Focus: The new group out of Scenario Collective is influenced by bands like HUM, ringo deathstarr, Sonic Youth and Smashing Pumpkins. With Ravecop and The Black Stare of Soledad Miranda as part of Infinite Room’s First Thursday after party.
8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $6. www.tappsartscenter.com
Atlanta Pops Orchestra: One of the South’s premier orchestras will perform renditions of popular music favorites under the baton of Maestro Jason Altieri.
8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben St., Newberry. $30-$50. www.newberryoperahouse.com
Got band news? Share it with Erin at eshaw@thestate.com or tweet to @GoCoErin.
Comments