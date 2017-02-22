Heading to Mardi Gras Columbia? Here are some places to check out in Rosewood

The Mardis Gras Parade and Music Festival will have festive partiers rolling through the Rosewood community this weekend.
But locals know the good times won’t end with Mardi Gras.
The Rosewood community is just minutes from downtown Columbia. And its proximity to other places, including the University of South Carolina and S.C. State Fairgrounds, make it a popular place to live – and play.
Here, a sampling of some of the places that make Rosewood a year-round good time:
Eat & drink
ROSEWOOD DAIRY BAR: This burger and ice cream joint has been a fixture in the neighborhood since 1942. Walk up and get a burger, fries and milkshake. It’s nostalgic with food that never goes out of style. 3003 Rosewood Drive. www.zestosc.com
COCK N’ BULL PUB-GRILLE: It’s a British-style pub that loves soccer and beer. You can get bangers and mash or a burger and nachos. 3265 S. Edisto Ave. ww.thecocknbullpub.net
5th AVENUE DELI: A New York-style deli with a decidedly Columbia bent, you can enjoy classic deli favorites such as hot pastrami, Cubans and Rubens. Many sandwiches are named for Columbia and Rosewood-area streets, such as the Chevis Street or the Kilbourne. 3000 Rosewood Drive, Suite 1. ww.5thavenuedeli.com
THE KRAKEN GASTROPUB: Southern-infused cuisine includes duck sliders with truffle fries, pork belly tacos and wings smoked in-house that are flash-fried and mixed with a house sauce of your choice. The beer-centric pub also offers renowned mules. 2910 Rosewood Drive #1. www.thekrakenpub.com
ROCKAWAY ATHLETIC CLUB: A neighborhood fixture for more than 30 years, many will argue that the best hamburgers in Columbia are served here. Its pimento cheeseburger is pretty famous. Be sure to add some crinkle fries. 2719 Rosewood Drive. www.facebook.com/Rockawayathleticclub/?rf=168495633194017
PIZZA MAN: Popular with everyone from students to families for its specials, it’s one of the few places that also lets you build your own pizza by the slice. 341 S. Woodrow St. www.facebook.com/pages/Pizza-Man/111677012203633
MAIN MOON: In the mood for Chinese food? You can get favorites such as lo mein, bourbon chicken, a Pu Pu platter, fried rice and Egg Foo Young. Or you can get wings. The lunch specials are affordably priced and popular. 2800 Rosewood Drive. www.facebook.com/pages/Main-Moon/111732105529611
DANO’S PIZZA: For 12 years, Dano’s has been serving Columbians pizza and beer. You also can get giant calzones, stromboli, a variety of spaghetti and other Italian dishes. 3008 Rosewood Drive. www.danosdelivers.com
CRUST BAKEHOUSE: The family-owned bakery sells homemade goodies. While the menu changes, count on a selection of scones, biscuits, cinnamon puffs, muffins, cookies and cakes. 2701B Rosewood Drive. www.crustbakehouse.com
And there’s more
CITY ROOTS: The family-owned, 3-acre organic farm, farm store, and agritourism destination is among South Carolina’s first urban farms. It grows a variety of organic produce, fresh herbs, flowers and mushrooms using a holistic farming approach. And, it’s home to some of the city’s best events – including this weekend’s Mardi Gras Columbia. 1005 Airport Blvd. www.cityroots.org
HAMILTON-OWENS FIELD: Columbia’s small in-town airport is adjacent to a popular recreation area with soccer fields, skateboarding, an in-line hockey rink, a Little League baseball field, walking trails and a disc golf course. Hunter-Gatherer will open a brewery at the airport in 2017. Watch the planes take off while watching kids play and, one day soon, while sipping a brew. 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd.
JIM CASEY’S FIREWORKS: When Jim Casey started his open-air market on Rosewood Drive in Columbia in 1949, he mostly sold snacks and fresh vegetables to soldiers returning home from World War II. Firecrackers, cherry bombs, M-80s, sparklers and a few novelties were all that were made at the time. Today, the family business sells exclusive grand finales, wedding sparklers, birthday candles and sky lanterns for special occasions all year long. 3830 Rosewood Drive. www.caseysfireworks.com
ROSEWOOD MARKET: It started in 1973 as the Basil Pot restaurant, evolving into Columbia’s original health food market. Rosewood Market has operated in its current location since June 1989. Before that, it was called Rosewood Natural Foods and was a block away in a smaller store. Its lunch specials are popular draws. 2803 Rosewood Drive. www.rosewoodmarket.com
