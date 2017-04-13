What if the Red Hot Chili Peppers were actual chilies?

The enduring mass popularity and comforting punk-funk sound of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is hard to deny. Just consider their ability to continuously fill arenas, like Colonial Life in Columbia, where the band will perform Wednesday, April 19 in support of the 2016 album, “The Getaway.”
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, the quartet is 34 years into its career and still bouncing around stages with the zest and energy of musicians half their age.
In the name of the mindless fun in store for anyone who attends a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert, we give you a breakdown of the RCHP members as literal chili peppers.
Anthony Kiedis
Spirit pepper: Poblano
Poblanos are good go-to peppers for cooking, just like the RHCP are a solid if unassuming pick for a Pandora station. Poblanos also have a kick of heat. Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, while a mainstream rock artist, is seasoned by his strange Southern California upbringing and several bouts with drug addiction. And his lyrics, if sometimes nonsensical, add spice to the mix.
Flea
Spirit pepper: Banana
The tangy banana pepper is usually reserved for that person who goes crazy on an unlimited pizza topping special. It’s a perfect fit for Flea, the bassist known to go wild on stage in outfits that would make a rodeo clown jealous. Both are a little odd, but not going to scorch anyone.
Chad Smith
Spirit pepper: Anaheim
In addition to his strong resemblance to actor Will Ferrell, Smith is a talented and highly sought-after drummer. He’s recorded with everyone from Johnny Cash to The Dixie Chicks to The Avett Brothers. He’d definitely be an Anaheim pepper, which is relatively mild and very versatile.
Josh Klinghoffer
Spirit pepper: Habanero
After touring with the band for “Stadium Arcadium,” guitarist Klinghoffer joined the Chili Peppers in 2010. Two years later, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band, making him the youngest living inductee at age 32. Like the small yet mightily hot habanero, Klinghoffer is the youngest and newest member of RHCP, nonetheless packs a punch.
If you go
Red Hot Chili Peppers
WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19
WHERE: Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St.
COST: $52 to $435
