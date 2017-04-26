Music in the Midlands: Where to catch free outdoor concerts

Outdoor concerts
Columbia’s spring outdoor concert series are in full swing. This week alone has three opportunities to sit outside, maybe with a drink in hand, and let live tunes waft over you along with the warm breeze.
Vista after 5: Hosted in the outdoor parking lot adjoining Tin Roof and Music Farm. The first featured group is Charleston party band Super Deluxe.
5 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at 1022 Senate St. Free. www.musicfarm.com
Loading Dock Live: Township’s concert series kicks off with bluegrass combo and Grateful Dead tribute band The Grass is Dead.
5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 in the loading dock area in the back of Township Auditorium on Blanding Street. Bring a cooler and a lawn chair. Free. thetownship.org
Rhythm on the River: The outdoor concert series continues with country rock band Nick Clyburn Band. Gaslight Street opens.
6 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater. Free. Parking and trolley pickup at Capital Square, lot at 435 Meeting St. and Moffatt Street Riverwalk entrance (no trolley pickup). www.cwcchamber.com/cmc-steel-rhythm-on-the-river-concerts.html
OTHER CONCERTS AROUND TOWN
Garcia and Scott: Acoustic duo Garcia and Scott are Nashville, Tennessee-based with Columbia roots. Irmo native Dalia Garcia is a USC alum and former Miss South Carolina (she also used to tour with Julio Iglesias).
7 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin Parlor, 710 Meeting St., West Columbia. $8. www.billsmusicshop.com
TYDM: Dance the night away with Columbia rapper TYDM at this Infinite Room show with Lavier, So Gross, Boylegs and Lord Marq.
9 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $10. www.tappsartscenter.com
Cory Branan: Twangy singer-songwriter Branan and his band are having an album release show for his fifth LP, “ADIOS,” an acoustic rock romp. With Todd Mathis & His Only Friends Left and Brian McGee.
8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $15. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
