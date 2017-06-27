Here are the best Fourth of July celebrations around Columbia

If you like freedom, July Fourth is your day. Nay, it’s OUR day.
And if you like fireworks, baseball, peaches, boating and grand patriotic symphony concerts – then it’s, like, the best day ever.
Here in Columbia, there’s something to do nearly every day through Tuesday’s holiday. And no matter how you like to celebrate, there’s something for almost every taste.
For a sporty Fourth
COLUMBIA FIREFLIES: Catch the Fireflies at Spirit Communications Park from Friday, June 30 through Monday, July 3, as they square off against the Rome Braves. Will there be fireworks? Heck yeah – Friday, Saturday and Monday nights. 1500 Hampton St.
LEXINGTON BLOWFISH: Baseball and fireworks on Saturday, July 1 (USC alumni); Monday, July 3 (Martinsville Mustangs); and Tuesday, July 4 (Florence Redwolves). On the Fourth, there’s a dog parade, too. Fireworks follow the games at the Lexington County baseball stadium. 474 Ball Park Road, Lexington.
Sweat before you celebrate
BORN IN THE USA 4-MILER AND 4-MILE TEAM RELAY: It starts at 7:04 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. It’s a flat and fast course that takes you past lakes and a golf course, starting at Trenholm Road and Forest Drive. Register: www.strictlyrunning.com
RYAN RAWL MEMORIAL FITNESS EVENT: 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the S.C. State House. Two-person teams take on a course of boot camp-style challenges. It’s the fifth annual event in memory of Ryan Rawl, a Citadel graduate, Richland County deputy and S.C. National Guardsman who was killed in 2012 in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. Register: www.strictlyrunning.com
For a lake bash
LAKE MURRAY BOAT PARADE: The party starts at noon Saturday, July 1, with the annual boat parade. Boats will make their way from Bomb Island to the Lake Murray dam. If you’re not on a boat, the best place to watch is from the dam.
Finish the day watching fireworks over the lake at dark, around 9:15 p.m. The sparks will launch from Dreher Island and Spence Island. Watch by boat, from the dam or at Dreher Island State Park.
VIDEO: 2016 boat parade at Lake Murray
For a musical Fourth
FINLAY PARK DOWNTOWN: Saxophonist Dante Lewis, featuring David P. Stevens and Mike Stone, plays a free show at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Stick around for fireworks at 10 p.m. 930 Laurel St.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH’S CELEBRATION OF LIBERTY: This favorite Fourth of July celebration offers two shows on Sunday, July 2: 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There will be choir performances, the 282nd Army Victory Band, parades and indoor fireworks (ooh!). Reserve free tickets at www.fbccola.com or at the church. 1306 Hampton St.
ICEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER: The 246th Army Band will play a free concert at 7 p.m. Monday, July 3, before a fireworks display. 107 W. Main St., Lexington.
SALUDA SHOALS PARK: The Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra’s Star-Spangled Symphonic Salute is 8 p.m. Monday, July 3. 5605 Bush River Road. $5 per car.
FIVE AFTER FIVE: SondorBlue, Ashes of Old Ways and Bois Obscur will play at this session of the free Five After Five concert series at the Five Points Fountain on Sunday, July 3. Harden and Greene streets.
FIREWORKS, FOOD AND MUSIC: Blythewood is throwing a party from 4-10 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Doko Meadow Park. Music from Blues Deluxe and DB Bryant Band; food and drinks available for purchase. 171 Langford Road, Blythewood.
For a small-town celebration
LEXINGTON COUNTY PEACH FESTIVAL: There’s something oh so American about a day that includes a peach recipe contest, a car show, a peach parade, live music and, obviously, fireworks. The festival starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Gilbert Community Park with fireworks at 10 p.m. 110 Rikard Circle, Gilbert.
VIDEO: Music, dancing and more Fourth celebrations in 2016 at Fort Jackson
Comments