Here’s what you should be reading – and drinking – this summer in Columbia

Summer is the time to kick back – on a porch, on a beach, in a bar – with a book in one hand and a cocktail in the other.
Some of our favorite Columbia-area drink masters and book experts from the Richland Library, Books on Broad in Camden and Barnes & Noble in Forest Acres have offered up the perfect pairings for summer reading and drinking.
Here are our picks:
‘Lowcountry Bonfire’
Susan Boyer
The sixth book in the Liz Talbot mystery series by a South Carolina author uncovers small-town scandals and secrets as a case of distrust between spouses gives way to a murder investigation.
Pair it with: A Manhattan – whiskey, bitters and vermouth – with a flamed orange expression, kind of like a bonfire, suggests Oak Table bartender Jordan Moore.
‘Same Beach, Next Year’
Dorothea Benton Frank
Two couples meet each year at South Carolina’s Isle of Palms beach, and they navigate life and relationships together. This is the newest beach read from a beloved South Carolina author.
Pair it with: A classic daquiri, recommends Motor Supply Co. bartender Josh Streetman. “Light and straightforward,” he said.
‘Saga’
Brian Vaughan and Fiona Staples
The graphic novel series follows a pair of extraterrestrial lovers trying to survive a galactic war. It’s “a mix of savory and spicy with just a hint of something unknown,” says Richland Library librarian Heather McCue.
Pair it with: Cocktails as unique as this comic tale. From Moore, a cosmic-pink, radish-infused martini that’s spicy and unexpected (and on the menu now at Oak Table. And from Streetman, a complex mix with the unexpected combo of hibiscus tea and egg whites.
‘You Can’t Touch My Hair: And Other Things I Still Have to Explain’
Phoebe Robinson
A collection of sassy, humorous essays by a stand-up comedienne and WNYC podcaster who explores race, gender and pop culture.
Pair it with: A frozen rosé cocktail – A frosé! Motor Supply Co. is mixing up a slushie-like concoction featuring rosé, strawberries, tequila and agave nectar, Streetman says.
‘Gradle Bird’
J.C. Sasser
This debut novel by a Southern author explores magic and danger, self-discovery and redemption in the coming-of-age story of teenager Gradle Bird.
Pair it with: The original cocktail, the old fashioned, Streetman says. Like a coming-of-age tale, the drink “starts out at the beginning and blossoms into a lot more.” Start with the simple recipe then add variation to “bring about a bit of liveliness and complexity,” Streetman says.
‘Astrophysics for People in a Hurry’
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Don’t let your brain go soft in the summer heat. Explore questions about the nature of time and space and how we fit into the universe in this easily digestible book by an acclaimed astrophysicist and best-selling author.
Pair it with: A Negroni, Moore says. “It’s three simple ingredients, but it ends up being a really complex cocktail.” Ah, simple yet complex ... like astrophysics.
‘Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day’
Winifred Watson
“This is an effervescent champagne flute of a book,” Richland librarian Sara McBride says. This 1938 comedy of manners follows a middle-aged governess and her glamorous new employer over the course of a single day.
Pair it with: A classic champagne cocktail – a sugar cube, bitters and champagne – is perfect, Moore says. “Fairly sweet, simple, bubbly, with a little bit of spice from the bitters.”
‘Gunslinger’
Stephen King
From the ’80s, it’s the first book in King’s Dark Tower series, which has been made into a movie that comes out in August. It’s a blend of sci-fi, western, action and horror.
Pair it with: A desert-like concoction: whiskey, Fernet-Branca and beer, Streetman says. “Not too strong, but starts off with a bang.”
‘Surpassing Certainty: What My Twenties Taught Me’
Janet Mock
This memoir follows a young woman’s search for purpose, from dancing in a Hawaii strip club to building a publishing career in New York City. “Pairs well with champagne cocktail for toasting yourself,” librarian McCue says.
Pair it with: Treat yourself with a bubbly French 75, Moore recommends. It’s lemon juice, sugar, gin and champagne. Moore likes to add lavender bitters for a floral element.
‘Into the Water’
Paula Hawkins
From the author of the wildly popular “Girl on the Train,” which recently was made into a movie, this dark novel involves death and dredged-up secrets.
Pair it with: Vodka and watermelon juice, Streetman suggests. He’s working on a spiced-salted-watermelon cocktail – spicy, intruiguing water, like the book. For something different, Moore recommends a dark and stormy.
7 more great summer reading suggestions
From Richland Library, Books on Broad in Camden and Barnes & Noble in Forest Acres
“Wreckage,” by Emily Bleeker – Will keep you guessing until the very end.
“Slightly South of Simple,” by Krisy Woodson Harvey – Southern, coastal charm and family bonds.
“The Barrowfields,” by Phillip Lewis – Facing family ghosts in the North Carolina mountains.
“Dispatches from Pluto: Lost and Found in the Mississippi Delta,” by Richard Grant – A sultry, soulful discovery of a strange, wonderful piece of America.
“The Identicals,” by Elin Hilderbrand – The latest from the queen of beach reads.
“American Gods,” by Neil Gaiman – A blend of fantasy, Americana and mythology, and it’s now a Starz TV series.
“Beach House for Rent,” by Mary Alice Monroe – Friendship and female strength on South Carolina’s Isle of Palms.
