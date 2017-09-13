This Columbia spot serves up flautas, milanesa and other Mexican favorites

Moctezumas Taqueria offers much to enjoy, so bring your appetite.
This is not the standard Mexican fare you find the United States. The menu is packed with what owner Pedro I. Gonzalez deems are “truly authentic” dishes from his native Mexico City, Mexico. Many are family recipes.
Flautas are especially popular, according to Gonzalez. This hearty plate includes three 10-inch tortillas stuffed with chicken or beef brisket, fried slowly, and topped with sour cream, a red or green homemade sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado slices. It’s served with a side of rice.
Another distinct dish is milanesa – breaded steak or chicken breast – served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocados. For only $1.99, select from several corn soft tortilla taco choices.
Some other Moctezumas favorites include nachos al pastor, with marinated pork and topped with jalapeno cheese and pineapple bites, as well as a cheese steak burrito.
Even the appetizers are somewhat atypical, like chorizo sausage dip or yucca frita – a staple starch vegetable, deep-fried.
And save room for one of the true Mexican desserts served here – fried ice cream, flan, churros, sopapilla, and tres leches. A full bar offers such drinks as spicy jalapeno margaritas.
How did Moctezumas Taqueria get its start?
Gonzalez says he worked in the restaurant industry for 14 years before deciding to offer Columbia his expertise serving unique Mexican dishes.
He opened the Beltline Boulevard restaurant a year ago.
What does the place look like?
Bright colors are the backdrop to painted, framed scenes of Mexican villages and landscapes, along with a collection of elaborately made hats from the country.
Booths line walls and tables provide seating for 49.
Who eats here?
Moctezumas attracts a variety of customers from all over Columbia and the surrounding area.
Deena C. Bouknight, Special to Go Columbia
Moctezumas Taqueria
WHERE: 506 Beltline Blvd.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday.
COST: Most items are $11 or less.
INFO: (803) 888-7498; Facebook; Instagram.
